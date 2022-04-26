If there is one thing that many young Mzansi peeps can identify with, it’s that dating and making relationships work is no child’s play

A local woman took to Twitter to ask social media users why they broke up with their baby daddies or baby mamas

Saffas did not hold back interacting with the post as they divulged the painful and awkward reasons as to why their relationships didn’t work out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Breakups happen for a whole host of reasons and more often than not, they are terrible - even if they're handled with compassion and maturity.

One Mzansi woman @Afributter took to social media to ask cyber citizens why they broke up with their baby daddies or baby mamas.

A woman got people to open up about why things didn't work out with the exes they had children with. Image: @Afributter/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Even in the most amicable, mutual situations, a split is an ending - and in a culture that emphasises "forever" as a relationship goal, we're made to feel like an ending is a failure.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Scores of Saffas flocked in on the Twitter post to share the spicy, shocking and awkward reasons why things didn’t work out with the exes they share a child or children with.

@mphoseroka_ replied:

“6 babies, 4 baby mama’s, Lobola’d baby mama number 2, I am baby mama number 3, And baby mama number 4 has a 10-month-old baby.”

@BavuyileM wrote:

“When a baby comes into the picture men don't realise that things change they still want you to be the same in everything and the reality is that a baby came out of you and your body isn't the same.”

@jade_billions said:

“Because he still wants to drive around in a Polo.”

@KayCharmaine1 remarked:

“I, as the baby mama cheated a year after giving birth, and he left me.”

@Nolwazee13 shared:

“We actually spoke about that izolo when he called me…so what happened was he isn’t supportive so I don’t see the point of us being in contact. I blocked him and his family everywhere until he called to ask about my son then proceeded to ask if I hate him.”

@BlaqDown reacted:

“I went to another province for 2 months because of work, not only did she cheat on me with the driving school instructor I paid for her license, they slept at my place too.”

@AmukelaniB97 wrote:

“He broke up with me. All along I thought we were having "relationship problems" until I bumped into him with his current girlfriend at a restaurant bathong Azanka ka batlo fainter when I realised that they are actually wearing Matching outfits. 7months later kesa painelwa.”

Zippy 'baby daddy' gets wrong formula, SA thinks it's deliberate

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that in another case of men just being men, a local lad found himself on the wrong end of fatherhood after he bought his newborn baby the wrong formula despite receiving clear instructions on which one to get from his baby momma.

A Twitter user, @DonknowMcgrego, took to the bird app to put the baby daddy's hilarious 'blonde moment' on blast, much to the funny bone of Mzansians, who wasted no time in making the man at the centre of the blunder the butt of the joke.

The caption read:

"Another episode of gents being gents.”

Source: Briefly News