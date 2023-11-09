DJ Sbu shared some advice to people who claim to have haters and those who assume that they are bewitched

He said 90% of the time, it is all in people's heads because others deal with a lot as well to even think about bewitching others

Netizens were left divided by this, and many disagreed with DJ Sbu, saying people do wish bad on others

DJ Sbu Says Let Go of Negative Thoughts, Claims People Deal With a Lot to Hate: “All in Your Head”

DJ Sbu has cautioned people against assuming that they have haters all the time. The DJ said it is all embedded in their heads because the people they accuse of bewitching them, also deal with a lot.

DJ Sbu dishes out free advice

Taking to his X page, DJ Sbu had a few words for the people who claim to have haters and those who assume that they are bewitched. Sbu argued that 90% of the time, it is all in people's heads because others deal with a lot as well to even think about bewitching others.

"Stop worrying about 90% of all that negative stuff in your head. Nobody is LOYING you, sabotaging you, closing you out, or even hating on you."

Sbu added that people have their own demons to deal with.

"Most people have their own problems to deal with. I don't think you live rent-free that much in their minds. It's all in your head."

Mzansi begs to differ regarding Sbu's sentiments

Netizens were left divided by this statement. Many disagreed with DJ Sbu, saying people do wish bad on others. Other's corroborated his views with their own opinions.

@KoketsoZikalala said:

"DJ, one thing I want to make clear to u is that people do perform witchraft..don't think for a second this thing is not real just because you haven't experienced it..allow the people to go through their emotions."

@daz_freeman mentioned:

"Sbu, you will be surprised at what happens when you are busy working and minding your own business. what people know about you is crazy, that's where it starts. I, for one, don't believe in all this witchcraft and all, but we are all spiritual beings, so it's hectic out here!"

@PhetoloMadipere argued:

"Oksalayo we are African, and we can bewitch as well as be bewitched. With this being said, lord protect me from wicthes."

@marcia_tinote added:

"But from experience, be careful about people with nothing to do. The no job, no hustle, no hobby-people. They can get very creative."

@Rolling_LALA said:

"Law of attraction is the mystery that African people don't tell us about the universe how there energies that act naturally in the same way as gravity. Maybe there's a way how is the universe is described by black people guess I'll never know."

