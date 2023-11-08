The Basadi In Music CEO Hloni Modise hosted some public figures for a mental health wellness workshop

The aim of this programme is to help tackle mental illness in the industry, as many artists go through many adversities

Hloni opened up about her own struggles and how she overcame them, and she not sees this as an opportunity to help other people

The Mental Wellness Workshop took place at the Joburg theatre.

Source: Instagram

Basadi In Music Awards (BIMA) CEO, Hloni Modise, hosted a few public figures for a mental health wellness workshop this week.

A safe space for industry greats

Modise shared some pictures from the event on her Instagram page. The mental health and safe spaces workshop was aimed at those creatives whose mental health might have been affected.

The event was hosted at the Joburg Theatre, and a few familiar faces were in attendance.

Sharing the images, the page said:

"Thank you very much for such a beautiful space."

Hloni touches on her own struggles

According to ZiMoja, Hloni Modise opened up about her own struggles and how she overcame them. Because of this triumphant battle, Modise sees this as an opportunity to help other people.

"Mental health is something very close to my heart, and throughout all the BIMA events, I've shared my story. Some people feel that oversharing is a sign of weakness, but this was important for me to speak about my mental health journey and how my healing can help others."

Mzansi laud Hloni, wish to attend in future

Some of the heartwarming messages Hloni received were from people who missed the event. But they are sure to mark the date on their calendars.

zandiwardle said:

"I honestly opened one eye to just witness her singing. What a voice."

kamo_matsoso' mentioned:

"Thank you so much for capturing this! What a blessing it was to be a part of today’s event."

mskaysos added:

"Thank you so much for such a beautiful safe space. We are healing.'

sihlejames76 said:

"It was emotional but very helpful."

maskoffwithxoli said:

"I still do not have enough words... What a powerful and impactful session. Thank you so much to everyone who made it possible."

Dineo Ranaka on mental health stigma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka has been open about her battle with depression and mental health, and she is urging others to open up.

The seasoned broadcaster who made headlines after having a mental breakdown on her Instagram page shared her thoughts on the common misconceptions about mental health.

Dineo said people must do away with the thought that mental health is a burden and read and research more about.

