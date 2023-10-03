DJ Sbu has started his music career from scratch and is working on dropping two major projects in the coming months

He also has a new single that's out and will drop visuals for that single, as well as a new one on the way

The DJ shared some motivation for people who are seeking to do the same as far as their careers are concerned

DJ Sbu will be releasing some new music as he looks to return to the music industry.

DJ Sbu to make musical comeback

Taking to his Twitter page, DJ Sbu announced that he will be embarking on a clean slate where music is concerned. He is looking to drop two major projects in the coming months, an EP and a full-blown album.

He reckons that if he did not leave the industry a decade ago, he would have achieved even bigger numbers on streaming platforms.

"If I hadn’t stopped putting out music 10 years ago in 2013, I can only imagine what these numbers would look like."

He said, sharing that he has 78K followers on Spotify and 3.5 million streams combined.

"I’m never afraid to start from scratch. I love challenges. Round 2 I’m ready. Here we go again. With my new musical journey starting again, I’m looking forward to connecting, learning, growing and taking my gift of music to the world."

DJ Sbu has new music out

The award-winning DJ also has a new single that's out titled I'll Be There and will drop visuals for that single on 6 October. He also announced that he has a new one on the way but has not shared the title of the song. That song will be released on 27 October.

Another exciting news is that his album will be ready for release in March 2024.

But before that, Sbu will be dropping an EP on 1 December 2023.

DJ Sbu motivates his followers on new beginnings

The DJ shared some motivation for people who are seeking to do the same as far as their careers are concerned. In another tweet, Sbu said age should not be a determining factor when one considers starting over.

"Never be afraid to start afresh. No matter how old you are. You CAN Succeed."

Mzansi excited of DJ Sbu's new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu had announced his new music, and his fans were overjoyed.

This is the same man who gave us the smash hit Remember When It Rained and cemented his name as one of the most talented in Mzansi.

