The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga conducted a stop-and-search operation when they stopped two taxis travelling from Mozambique to Johannesburg

A search revealed that more than 40 people, including children, men and women, were found in the taxis, and the police made 41 arrests

South Africans slammed the police for only making arrests on that day and claimed the smuggling takes place daily

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

More than 40 undocumented Mozambicans were found in a taxi from Mozambique to South Africa. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA — 41 people were arrested in Kaapmuiden in Mpumalanga after two taxis full of undocumented men, women and children were prevented from travelling to their destinations.

Mpumalanga SAPS arrest undocumented persons

According to the South African Police Service, Crime intelligence received information that two taxis were driving from Mozambique towards Johannesburg and had undocumented persons. The taxis, accompanied by a bakkie, drove on the N4 near Kaapmuiden on 8 August.

When the police searched the car, they found 16 women travelling with 10 toddlers, 15 men and four teenage girls, all without proper documentation. The police arrested them, and the suspects were charged with kidnapping, aiding, abetting, and contravening the Immigration Act.

South Africans not pleased with the arrests

Netizens on Facebook were critical of the police and blamed lax border control.

Babwa Kea Rapitsi asked:

"How did they pass the stop-and-search in Komatipoort?"

Innosa Inno said:

"We are in a crisis in South Africa. This thing of poor border management is not gonna end now as long as we still have corrupt officials."

Akhona Mntungula said:

"Great arrest, but justice will grant them bail."

Miyelani Mbedzi said:

"The Hawks must also arrest the shift police that was on duty that day."

Matanato Mj Mthethewa said:

"They must go search at Matsulu near Kaapmuiden. There are a lot of undocumented Mozambicans there."

