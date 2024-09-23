Two SAPS members were tragically killed when a car they were travelling in crashed over the weekend

The officers were on their way to the funeral of a fellow POPCRU member when they met with an accident

SAPS and POPCRU have expressed their sadness at the loss of two dedicated members of the service

Tributes have poured in for data capturer Patience Shingange and Constable Moloto who were killed in a road accident. Image: @SAPoliceService.

The South African Police Service and unions are mourning the loss of two police officers in a tragic accident.

Constable Moloto and data capturer Patience Shingange were among four people killed in an accident on the R529 road between Letsitele and Lydenburg.

The officers were on their way to the funeral of a colleague when they were involved in an accident.

Four killed in horror crash

SAPS also confirmed that Shingange’s 18-year-old daughter and 70-year-old aunt also passed away in the crash.

The incident happened between a grey Ford Figo and a purple Quantum taxi on Saturday morning, 21 September 2024.

Nine passengers and the driver of the taxi were also injured during the crash.

Void left by officer’s deaths

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, paid tribute to the fallen members, saying their deaths behind left a void.

“The deaths have left an immense void in our community. We honour the lives of these individuals, who served their community with unwavering dedication and commitment,” she said.

POPCRU mourns the loss of officers

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) also expressed their deep sorrow at the loss of its members and their families.

In a statement sent to Briefly News, POPCRU Limpopo paid tribute to the members on their way to the funeral of a fellow POPCRU member.

“Their unwavering dedication, passion, and commitment to our shared cause have left an indelible mark on all of us. The comrades were not just a colleague in arms, but true friends, mentors, and a source of strength for many,” the statement read.

“Their contributions to the union, both seen and unseen, will continue to inspire us as we carry forward the work we began together. As we mourn their loss, we also celebrate the life they lived — one filled with purpose, courage, and a relentless pursuit of justice,” it continued.

POPCRU also extended their condolences to the families of those lost in the accident.

