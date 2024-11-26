The South African Police Service (SAPS) members participated in the SWAT Challenge 2024

The SWAT Challenge features 46 police teams competing in a series of head-to-head challenges

South Africans are wondering why the officers on the streets don't look like the ones in the video

Police members are competing in the SWAT Challenge 2024, but South Africans are wondering why these fit officers aren't on the street. Image: zamrznutitonovi/ Brenton Geach

South Africans are wondering where all the fit police officers are hiding.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) showcased the strength and skill of its members, but it’s drawn mixed reactions.

Officers impress at SWAT Challenge

SAPS took to social media to show how their members are ready to serve in any situation, as they competed in the SWAT Challenge 2024.

The challenge, taking place in Pretoria, features 46 police teams competing head-to-head in a series of intense challenges.

The challenges are designed to test officers’ strengths, skills, and teamwork.

SAPS members will compete in gruelling obstacle courses and team-building exercises, each designed to push their limits so they can demonstrate what it takes to be part of the men and women in blue whose duty it is to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

South Africans joke about SWAT Challenge

While some praised officers for being so in shape, others questioned where these fit officers were hiding.

Kgopotso Pule said:

“It all ends here. You never see this on duty.”

Herve Borel added:

“In reality, they don't work like that.”

Thapelo Madia asked:

“Where are those bellied ones? I don’t see them here😹😹.”

Koketso Nino Kent Griffins said:

“They should actually be showing us this type of action in our communities on a daily basis. Instead, this is what we get, false advertising, while in reality, we suffer on a daily basis in our lives due to high crime levels.”

Oupa Bopape asked:

“Where are those ladies with big bums? They're always eating.”

Sufyed Shaik joked:

“Hai. I want to see the training of the huge ones we see daily. I want to see those fat mamas running around the KFC drive-thru. Don’t bluff us with five fit guys. Tsek”

Zakariya Nakhooda said:

“Haai, where are these officers in the towns and streets? We just have to deal with lazy magwinyas all the time.”

@CledesGroup asked:

“Why do I always see fit police officers on these videos, but on the streets, I see overweight police officers?”

@PrinceZulu_ said:

“I don’t see Baba uMkhize here. The fat one with a big belly who is always eating a plate and taking bribes.”

SAPS make agreements with gyms

Briefly News reported last year in November that two gyms teamed up with SAPS.

The gym giants offered discounted workouts to help police officers shape up and de-stress.

Public opinion was divided as South Africans discussed whether this initiative would help cops stay fit.

