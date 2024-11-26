A foreign national called on all foreigners residing in South Africa to march to Cyril Ramaphosa’s house on the 16th of December

The man said they would be marching against the harassment of foreign nationals, especially those who own spaza shops

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their anger and calling on the government to be strict with the law

This comes as South African citizens are angered by the expired goods sold in the spaza shops, mostly owned by foreign nationals. In a Twitter video posted by MDN News, the man said they are planning to march to Cyril Ramaphosa’s house, where they will hand a memorandum to the first lady and make their way to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“While organizers have emphasized that the march will be peaceful, they have also warned that they will be armed and prepared to defend themselves.”

Man calls foreign nationals to march to Cyril Ramaphosa’s house

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts with anger

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing fury about the planned march. See the comments below:

@Thapz__ said:

“South Africans are not angry enough 😒.”

@Thekeycritic expressed:

“Very interesting that they chose the 16th.”

@KeSeRomeo asked:

“Go march to the ANC and the house you built in Mozambique. Did those who were in exile, operate spaza shops there? Did they engage in criminal activities while in exile??”

@LSambane74743 wrote:

“Foreigners are very brave by threatening people in their own country.”

@Thoriso60813417 commented:

“This man must be arrested.”

@Lindani60359771 said:

“The nerve.”

Foreigner flaunts documents amid spaza shop concerns

