The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, expressed his shock and sorrow over the brutal killing of seven family members

The murder, which included three young children, took place in Hlokozi, Highflats, KwaZulu-Natal, on the night of 11 September 2024

Investigations continue to determine the exact motive of the crime and apprehend the killer

A media statement was released on Friday, 13 September 2024, by the Ministry of Police, entitled, 'Minister of Police extends his condolences following the tragic murder of seven family members in Hlokozi, KZN.'

Minister of Police sends his condolences to those affected by the killing of 7 family members in Hlokozi, KZN. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Police responded quickly to reports of gunfire, arriving to find the bodies of three women, aged 35, 38, and 55, along with a 48-year-old man and three children, aged 5, 11, and 12, lying in a pool of blood in their living room.

Initial evidence suggests the crime may be tied to family disputes or business-related conflicts, but investigations continue to determine the exact motive.

Minister of Police's statement regarding the family killings

"We are shocked and saddened by the murder of seven members of one family in KwaZulu-Natal. These murders were senseless, inhumane, and callous and have left an entire community reeling. We will spare no effort in bringing the culprits to justice, and we have already made headway in our investigations. I want to assure the family and the public that all resources will be mobilised to ensure that those responsible are held accountable, and the safety of the people of Highflats is restored," said Minister Senzo Mchunu in a media statement issued by the SAPS.

The premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, and the provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, visited the family on Thursday, 12 September.

Similar violence in the area

Another murder involving three victims took place in the area recently. The Minister of Police stated they are committed to putting an end to these killings and will increase efforts in the area to bring peace and safety to the community.

7 Killed in Midlands in KwaZulu

Briefly News, in a related article, reported that seven people, including children, were tragically murdered in KwaZulu-Natal's Midlands on 11 September. Unknown assailants invaded the home and brutally killed everyone inside, including the children. The horrifying incident left South Africans devastated, prompting KZN Premier Thami Ntuli to urge the police to apprehend the perpetrators swiftly.

