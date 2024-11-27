An elderly Limpopo man was stuck at Tzaneen Dam for four weeks before he was rescued

The man's vehicle became stuck at the dam, and most of his camping equipment was stolen

Upon finding the man, rescue officials gave him first aid, food and water to stabilise him

An elderly man was rescued after being stuck at the Tzaneen Dam for four weeks, surviving on camp food and rainwater. Image: SARZA Limpopo

LIMPOPO - An elderly man is safe and sound after being stuck for four weeks at Tzaneen Dam.

The man was rescued thanks to an effort led by numerous groups.

It included the Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA) Limpopo, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE), and the Tzaneen Community Police Forum (CPF).

The man was found on Friday, 22 November.

SARZA rescue man, recover vehicle

According to SARZA Limpopo’s Chairman, Louis Menge, they immediately gave him first aid, water and food to stabilise him.

Due to the lateness of the hour, rescue operations could only continue the following day. Before they left, SARZA members ensured that he had enough supplies for the night.

The following day, they assisted the man and recovered his vehicle. ER24 then took over and transported him to a hospital for further medical attention.

“This rescue highlighted incredible teamwork, and we are grateful to the Tzaneen CPF, DFFE, and ER24 for their support,” Menge said.

Man was camping at Tzaneen Dam

Menge explained that the man had gone to camp and fish at the dam. Initially, he was camping in a prohibited area and was instructed by the DFFE to move.

He then became stuck after moving to a new location.

He then went to the main road to get help but received none. When he returned to camp, he found most of his camping equipment was stolen.

He survived using the food he carried for the trip and on rainwater.

