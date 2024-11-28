A woman whose relationship was going well for four months was shocked to learn that she was not alone with her man

The lady noticed that their relationship was changing and eventually found out that her man had a boyfriend

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilarious and sharing similar stories

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she found out that her man had a boyfriend.

A lady discovered her man’s secret relationship with another man. Images: @sissyladyking

@sissyladyking said she dated a guy for about four months. The relationship went smoothly except for a tiny hiccup; the man was not on good terms with his mother. However, one day, he returned home and told his girlfriend that he had met his mother at the mall, and they decided to fix things.

The guy started spending more time with his family. This was the moment when things started to change in their relationship because the man did not spend much time with her.

One Sunday, the woman called her man, and he told her that he would not be home until later. The hun went out for a vibe during the day. However, something was not sitting well with her, and she bolted to the man's place. On her arrival, she noticed that her man's car was in the driveway, though he told her he wouldn't be home until later.

She knocked on the door, and her man opened. He was shocked to see her on his doorstep. He told her that she couldn't come into the house. While at it, a man without clothes appeared and asked the man what was going on. It was then that the girlfriend realised that her man had a boyfriend, and all the time her man claimed that he was spending with his family, he was actually spending it with his boyfriend.

Woman finds that her man has a boyfriend

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the situation

The video gained over 60k views, with many online users throwing in jokes. See the comments below:

@Andile_Banda98 wrote:

“Asoze kalok uhambe njalo buya bhabha yiza nayo 😭 (Never, you cant leave us hanging)."

@Nombuko expressed:

“Mna usisi wakhe ended up being umntu wakhe jonga eloxesha simane sisoyokulala pha Yhoooooooo, Abanye obhuti. (Mine, his sister ended up being his girlfriend that time we used to sleep over at her place, other men)"

@Z🦋 wrote:

“Asoze😳😳😳😭😭 (Never)."

@Nonoyola commented:

“Ndifainter sana 😭🧐😂😂😂 (I’d faint maam)."

@Mhlekazi_mfene said:

“Had to blink twice and read carefully mntase😅”

