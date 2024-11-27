A woman shared how she found out that her fiance also proposed to another woman without her knowing

The lady went through her fiance’s phone, and all hell broke loose when she discovered that her man was planning a wedding with another woman

The online community reacted to the video, with many stunned and some trying to make light jokes about the situation

A woman shared how her fiance proposed to another woman without her knowing. The story stunned netizens.

A lady shared how her fiance secretly planned a wedding with another woman. Images: @tokozile_mbadamana

Source: TikTok

According to the TikTok user @tokozile_mbadamana, she was in love with her man, who asked her hand in marriage. The man proposed to her by giving her a diamond ring. He then asked the woman to go home to the Eastern Cape from Cape Town to tell her parents the good news.

The girl, being respectful to her parents, asked her older sister to break the news to their parents. The mom received the news well and gave her daughter a few tips. The woman went back to Cape Town, where she lost three of her friends.

She attended one funeral in the Eastern Cape. Upon returning to Cape Town, her man called her, saying he missed her. The man went to fetch his woman, and they slept at the guy’s place. In the morning, the girl decided to go through her fiance’s phone, and all hell broke loose when she found out that her fiance was talking about marriage with another woman.

Woman shares how her fiance proposed to her and another woman

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the woman’s story

The video gained over 600 views, with many online users sharing their views. See the comments below:

@Noxysidumo was in disbelief:

“Yhooo mntase 😳.”

@Pholi said:

“🥺Mntase.”

@MissGoodieTwoShoes joked:

“After calling Avbob ke sana during your funeral wa vuka njani sana lwam.” (how did you wake up).

