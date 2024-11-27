A young woman remembered her brave 18-year-old self who moved from a small town to Cape Town with only R650

The lady didn't have a place to stay, but she knew that for her to reach her full potential,l she had to leave for the big city

The online community reacted to the lady’s story, with many applauding and sharing similar stories

A young woman reflected on her 18-year-old self. She patted herself at the back for being audacious.

A young lady shared her humbling journey from a small town to Cape Town. Images: @asiphile_vena

In a TikTok video uploaded by @asiphile_vena, she remembered when she was 18 years old—when she decided to move to Cape Town with only R650 and no place to stay. She added that she always wanted to get out of the small town she grew up in because she wanted to become a better version of herself, and her home town would not have allowed her to.

She studied hard and was accepted at UCT. She packed her stuff with R650 and had no place to stay, so she headed for Cape Town. By God’s will, things worked out for her. She got a place to stay and a job. She was able to buy herself a phone and started creating content that has elevated her to the place she is now.

The young lady encouraged people to make bold moves because they never know what is on the other side until they are on the other side.

Woman moves to Cape Town with only R650 and no place to stay

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi share similar stories

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users sharing similar stories. See the comments below:

@Rehema |Refugee in 🇿🇦🌸❤️ expressed:

“Yoh that was me I moved to Johannesburg with only R1400 money from my saved Sassa and a job offer as a teacher assistant ,today I’m moving to Italy , I got a scholarship at UJ and graduated.”

@CM wrote:

“I love your testimony girl this needs to be heard as people assume if one plan fails it’s the end of the world IT IS NOT as you said it’s GODS REDIRECTION ❤️.”

@Asanda Gqozo commented:

“God is so faithful sana! and one thing about obedience? it will reveal EXACTLY who God is and what His plan and purpose is for you!”

@Lunj'uThando said:

“Oh my godiii, I relate to this so much. I came to Cape Town with no place to stay, not even accepted in Uni but I stood my grounds and told my mom I’m leaving for Cape Town qha.”

Woman relocates to another province without a plan

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who moved to another province without a plan.

A Cape Town young lady took to social media and shared how she made the decision to move to another city without a plan. In a TikTok video uploaded by @unathifontie, the lady showed her humble beginnings in the new city. She stayed in a one-room rental place. When she moved in, the lady didn't have a bed or a wardrobe. She slept on a mattress and was unemployed and broke. This is not the first time SA has been awed by young ladies achieving their life goals in small steps.

