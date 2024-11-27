Cape Town 14-year-old Grade 9 learner was refused entrance to the exam room because his pants were deemed too tight

According to the parents, their son was able to write most of his papers with the pants until the last exam

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing their anger over the situation

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A 14-year-old Cape Town learner could not write his exams because he was refused entry to the exam room because his pants were too tight.

A grade 9 pupil was not allowed to enter the exam room because his pants were deemed tight. Images: @Vadym Pastukh, @Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Cape Town pupil refused entrance to exam room because of tight pants

According to Daily Voice, the incident took place at Darul Arqam Islamic High School in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain. The teachers called the boy's mom and told her that the Grade 9 boy wouldn’t be able to write exams in his slim-fit grey pants.

His father said his son wrote most of his exam papers dressed in the same pants. However, on his last paper, he was not allowed in the exam room because the pants were deemed too tight. The young man had to sit for his paper after school after everyone was done writing.

"He has a right to education, and I also want to know why they singled my child out because when we visited the school, there were more kids with slim-fit pants,” the boy’s dad was quoted saying by the publication.

The man added that the school called him to apologise, however, it was a bit too late because his boy had been hurt by the incident and they were looking at getting him to another school.

Mzansi express anger

The online community hopped on and commented on the situation, with many expressing their fury. See the comments below:

@Sanet Scholtz wrote:

“The whole year they left the kids to attend school with the same pants suddenly end year exam is the time for revenge. We must get our stories straight. Seriously.”

@Tony Govender commented:

“What the heck his pants got to do in writing his exams this must be investigated.”

@Adelaide Fredericks said:

“Article says he wrote the whole exam through wearing this pants, so I take it he wore this pants the whole year through and only now they have a problem with it????? Something ain't right🤔”

Wits black girl told to tie her hair in exam room

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Wits black student who was told her hair was distracting in the exam room.

A video of a lady claiming that she was distracting students with her afro has gone viral. TikTok user @luyanda_mapho said that day, she decided not to tie her afro and let it loose. She attended an exam venue at Wits, where she was writing exams. However, on her arrival, she was met with a shocker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News