A University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) student was shocked when she was told her afro was destructive

The young lady decided to go to the Exans venue at Wits to write with her afro not tied

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing different opinions on the matter

A Wits lady was given trouble because of her afro. Images: @luyanda_mapho

Source: TikTok

A video of a lady claiming that she was distracting students with her afro has gone viral.

TikTok user @luyanda_mapho said that day she decided not to tie her afro and let it loose. She went to an exam venue at Wits, where she was writing exams. However, on her arrival, she was met with a shocker.

She was told to tie her hair because it was going to distract students. How? The answer was that students would look at her afro instead of focusing on their exams. The lady was taken aback.

"I’m genuinely asking so that I never repeat again."

Wits student told her afro is destructive

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens taken aback by Wits girl incident

The video gained over 60k views, with many online users expressing their opinions. See the comments below.

@Aqua TT was in disbelief:

"In this 2024? At WITS? No ways!!!"

@🌈RainbowLuminary✨ wrote:

"Sue mtase... Why are they discriminating your natural hair??? It's that deep shem 😒."

@Dr. CMM, Ph.D shared:

"Girrrl! I was once bullied by a Dean, two Academic Leaders, and one Admin (none black), over my hairstyle, which had curls resembling 4b hair. My greatest regret was not defending myself effectively."

@MissPhumo commented:

"Haaibo.. these issues in 2024.. From such a big institution 😳."

@boi2melo02 said:

"There's nothing wrong with your hair babes, they just couldn't contain their jealousy."

Mzansi outraged over baby's pink hair

In another story, Briefly News reported about a child who had pink hair.

A toddler with pink hair had the internet talking. People are wondering if it is okay to dye a baby. In a Facebook post by @Viwe Ndaba, a woman can be seen at a grocery store with a little baby on her back. However, what captured the attention of many people was how the baby's hair looked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News