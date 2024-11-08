A TikTok video featuring a woman getting her hair tightly braided has sparked lots of concern online

Netizens noted the painful tension on her scalp, which appeared red and irritated during the process

The video quickly gained traction, amassing 4.6 million views and over 15,000 comments in two days

The internet is buzzing with concern for a woman featured in a TikTok video showing her getting tight braids!

Painful braiding process

As the camera rolls, one line of her straight-back braiding is completed, but the visible tension on her scalp is hard to ignore. The skin looked red, and people could only imagine the pain level once the whole head was braided.

Hair video goes viral

The stylist was in good spirits and seemed chuffed with work. She is seen dancing and interacting with the camera, while her client tries to keep a brave face.

The clip on the TikTok account @testimony6888 became a viral hit.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens joked and dragged the hairstylist about her lack of care for preserving the woman’s edges.

See some comments below:

@Sheillah asked:

"Location please so I can bring my mother-in-law?"

@August192325 joked:

"Yoh! She braided your future thoughts and ideas. 😏"

@carol-shikoh stated:

"Customer blink twice if you are in danger."

@YaaBaby wrote:

"Please is she alive?"

@okpalagift said:

"Jesus the way my own hair started paining me. 😭😭"

@Charlie'sAngel commented:

"I cannot do that to myself for the sake of beauty, sorry not me."

@Amanda😘🤗 posted:

"I hope my next relationship is tight like this. 😂😂"

@ShoniLekala added:

"No, I would leave the salon. 😳😅😂😂 No way am I going home like that."

Video of painful tight locs goes viral

Similarly, Briefly News reported that this young lady shared a video of herself suffering all for the sake of beauty in a video that is making rounds on social media.

They say beauty is pain, and this woman learned it the hard way. In the footage, the young lady can be seen standing in the bathroom, trying to put on her bonnet; however, she could not bring herself to do so as her hair was pulled so tight.

