A woman with a toddler who had their hair turned pink was spotted at a grocery store

The lady had the young kiddo on her back and one could assume that a dye was used on their hair

The online community reacted to the Facebook post, some made jokes while some expressed anger

A pink-haired kid sparked debate online. Images: @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images, @Viwe Ndaba/ Facebook

Source: UGC

A toddler with pink hair had the internet talking. People are wondering if it is okay to dye a baby.

In a Facebook post by @Viwe Ndaba, a woman can be seen at a grocery store with a little baby on her back. However, what captured the attention of many people was how the baby's hair looked.

The toddler's hair was pink. One could presumably say someone put a dye on them so that it could be that colour. The question becomes about the health and safety of the kiddo.

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens share different views

The Facebook post garnered thousands of likes, with many people commenting and throwing jokes about the situation. See the comments below:

@Mandilakhe Qina joked:

"Sana Vanish Trust Pink Forget Stains."

@Phelokazi Doko commented:

"Bazobanjwa abanye abazali😭😭😭😭🙆🏽‍♀️🤣🤣🤣." (Some parents are going to be arrested)

@Zealot Titusson joked:

"The way I love colourful hair 😭😭 inspiration for my future nunuza this one 😭😭😭 Sorry in advance future nana."

@Nwabisa Snako Akhule was angry:

"Uphambene nalo asfake umntwana udayi obomvu entloko hayi bazali ninezinto." (Is she mad to just put a pink dye on a child hair)

@Shawn Luba asked:

"Yintoni le bayenze emntaneni heeee. Smh." (What did they do to the child)

Source: Briefly News