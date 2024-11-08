A DJ played Cocomelon song at groove and the grown ups did not disappoint when it came to dancing

The groovists challend their inner child and danced along to the well-known cartoon song

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Gron-ups hilariously danced to Cocomelon at groove. Images: @ Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/ Getty Images, @Cocomelon/ Facebook

A video of clubgoers dancing to Cocomelon song at groove has gone viral, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @djwisie6, people are seen at a club doing what people do in the clu, dancing and drinking. However, what captured the attention of many people was the song they were dancing to.

The DJ was playing a song from the well-know cartoons Cocomelon. The grown ups chanelled their inner child and danced to the song like they were bundle of joys excited for sweets.

DJ burst Cocomelon song at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the happy groovists

The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Angela❤️ wrote:

"Vegetable song would slap."

@Pinky_Msiza commented:

"Absent fathers won't relate 🥰😂😂😂."

@Bucy💕 said:

"He was reminding all the parents to go home! 🥰😂😂😂😂😂"

@Mlen expressed:

"Now I have a reason on why cocomelon have so many subscribers on YouTube."

@__tumiim wrote:

"We’re just children who are being forced to do adult things waitsie 😪."

@Tau laughed:

"It can only be south Africa 😅."

@Bontle commented:

"This is clear sign that groove is now for only ama2000 going down... 90's and 80's your time is up 😌."

@Miyoba said:

"The DJ is indirectly reminding them that it’s time to go home😅😅."

