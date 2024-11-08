Global site navigation

Clubgoers Dance to Cocomelon at Groove, Video Clocks 2 Million Views: “It Can Only Be South Africa”
People

Clubgoers Dance to Cocomelon at Groove, Video Clocks 2 Million Views: “It Can Only Be South Africa”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A DJ played Cocomelon song at groove and the grown ups did not disappoint when it came to dancing
  • The groovists challend their inner child and danced along to the well-known cartoon song
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Dj had groovists dancing to a well-known Cocomelon song, leaving the internet entertained.
Gron-ups hilariously danced to Cocomelon at groove. Images: @ Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/ Getty Images, @Cocomelon/ Facebook
Source: UGC

A video of clubgoers dancing to Cocomelon song at groove has gone viral, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @djwisie6, people are seen at a club doing what people do in the clu, dancing and drinking. However, what captured the attention of many people was the song they were dancing to.

The DJ was playing a song from the well-know cartoons Cocomelon. The grown ups chanelled their inner child and danced to the song like they were bundle of joys excited for sweets.

DJ burst Cocomelon song at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the happy groovists

The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Angela❤️ wrote:

"Vegetable song would slap."

@Pinky_Msiza commented:

"Absent fathers won't relate 🥰😂😂😂."

@Bucy💕 said:

"He was reminding all the parents to go home! 🥰😂😂😂😂😂"

@Mlen expressed:

"Now I have a reason on why cocomelon have so many subscribers on YouTube."

@__tumiim wrote:

"We’re just children who are being forced to do adult things waitsie 😪."

@Tau laughed:

"It can only be south Africa 😅."

@Bontle commented:

"This is clear sign that groove is now for only ama2000 going down... 90's and 80's your time is up 😌."

@Miyoba said:

"The DJ is indirectly reminding them that it’s time to go home😅😅."

Toddler has fun at a festival

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who was having a time of his life at a festival.

A toddler left the online community keen to hear what he would tell his crèche friends about his fun weekend when he attended a festival in Joburg. The little man's video was shared on TikTok by user handle @ayandzca2h7 on the video streaming platform and attracted 447K views, 61K likes, and over 600 comments from social media users.

Source: Briefly News

