A Johannesburg Grade 9 creative arts teacher showed off her learners' hilarious puppets

The pupils created the puppets using plastic bottles, globes, and cardboard to name just a few

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

An art teacher showed off her learners' hilarious puppets. Images: @Westend61/ Getty Images, @motlatsomabs/ TikTok

A Grade 9 creative arts teacher showed off her pupil's projects and the internet can't stop laughing.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @motlatsomabs, the teacher gave her pupils a project. She asked them to explore their creative sides and create puppets. The kiddos did not disappoint, they delivered.

However, their idea of puppets somewhat seemed dark. They used all kinds of things to create them but one could arguably say they looked like ghosts from hell, lol. The teacher herself was in laughter.

"What a great time to be a creative arts teacher😂."

Johannesburg teacher shows off pupil's funny puppets

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Dudu shared:

"Mina my sister cut my dreads to use it for her puppet hair💀💀 I'm still traumatised."

@Mremz_@ commented:

"There is this one that Looks like it was made on the way to school😂."

@Nono expressed:

"After marking please ask them to take them back aowa 😳😂!"

@BraT wrote:

"The threats are very loud😂😂😂."

@Ofentse Leshawn laughed:

"The shock that will hit their Grandmas wen they wake up and the Dolls are not there😭😭🤣🤣🤣."

@Owami2 was entertained:

"OMG I just saw utikoloshi wam😫."

@TallShandiis. joked:

"These are weapons formed against you ma'am. 😂😂"

