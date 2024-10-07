Woman Stops to Help Lady Stuck on the Road, Finds Out She Scared of Spider: “I’ve Done This”
- A woman hilariously pulled over her car to help a lady in trouble on the side of the road
- The lady stopped her car because of her fear of spiders, she saw one moving in her vehicle
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A woman hilariously stopped for a lady stuck on the roadside, thinking she needed 'emergency' help.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @risa46971, the woman was driving on a freeway when she saw a lady standing next to her car on the side of the road. The TikTok user pulled over to help.
@risa46971 thought the lady needed serious help but stopped on the roadside because she saw a spider in her car, lol. She was scared to drive again. The TikTok user hilariously told the stranger to get in her car and drive off because a spider cannot be much of a threat.
Woman stops car to help lady in need
Watch the TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens find the video funny
The video gained over 280k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@Mariel commented:
"Please that happened to me once and a man stopped to see if i was okay & i was bawling said “there’s a spider in here” he was like “oh good luck with that” and drove off."
@Jenny Babydoll could relate:
"Omg I’ve done this 😭 I don’t feel safe until I know that spider is gone 😂😂."
@jessica🌞🦋 shared:
"😂😂😂 The instant connection hahahaha."
@Arriella Redd said:
"I almost crashed cuz a wasp flew in my window nd landed on my stiring wheel mid turn💀💀💀💀 ,havent pulled my window down since💀😭😭."
Woman with driving anxiety spoiles herself with new ride
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought a new car with driving anxiety.
A content creator named Nicole Brukwe uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@nicoleabrukwe) to share the moment she bought her first car. The clip shows the young woman at a Renault dealership receiving the keys to her whip. She also received a gift basket filled with champagne, chocolates and more.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com