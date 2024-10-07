Global site navigation

People

Woman Stops to Help Lady Stuck on the Road, Finds Out She Scared of Spider: “I’ve Done This”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A woman hilariously pulled over her car to help a lady in trouble on the side of the road
  • The lady stopped her car because of her fear of spiders, she saw one moving in her vehicle
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A woman tried to help a woman who was stuck on the side of the road because of a spider.
A lady tried to help a lady who was hilariously scared of a spider. Images: @risa46971/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images
Source: UGC

A woman hilariously stopped for a lady stuck on the roadside, thinking she needed 'emergency' help.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @risa46971, the woman was driving on a freeway when she saw a lady standing next to her car on the side of the road. The TikTok user pulled over to help.

@risa46971 thought the lady needed serious help but stopped on the roadside because she saw a spider in her car, lol. She was scared to drive again. The TikTok user hilariously told the stranger to get in her car and drive off because a spider cannot be much of a threat.

Woman stops car to help lady in need

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens find the video funny

The video gained over 280k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Mariel commented:

"Please that happened to me once and a man stopped to see if i was okay & i was bawling said “there’s a spider in here” he was like “oh good luck with that” and drove off."

@Jenny Babydoll could relate:

"Omg I’ve done this 😭 I don’t feel safe until I know that spider is gone 😂😂."

@jessica🌞🦋 shared:

"😂😂😂 The instant connection hahahaha."

@Arriella Redd said:

"I almost crashed cuz a wasp flew in my window nd landed on my stiring wheel mid turn💀💀💀💀 ,havent pulled my window down since💀😭😭."

Woman with driving anxiety spoiles herself with new ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought a new car with driving anxiety.

A content creator named Nicole Brukwe uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@nicoleabrukwe) to share the moment she bought her first car. The clip shows the young woman at a Renault dealership receiving the keys to her whip. She also received a gift basket filled with champagne, chocolates and more.

Source: Briefly News

