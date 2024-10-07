A woman hilariously pulled over her car to help a lady in trouble on the side of the road

The lady stopped her car because of her fear of spiders, she saw one moving in her vehicle

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady tried to help a lady who was hilariously scared of a spider. Images: @risa46971/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman hilariously stopped for a lady stuck on the roadside, thinking she needed 'emergency' help.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @risa46971, the woman was driving on a freeway when she saw a lady standing next to her car on the side of the road. The TikTok user pulled over to help.

@risa46971 thought the lady needed serious help but stopped on the roadside because she saw a spider in her car, lol. She was scared to drive again. The TikTok user hilariously told the stranger to get in her car and drive off because a spider cannot be much of a threat.

Woman stops car to help lady in need

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens find the video funny

The video gained over 280k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Mariel commented:

"Please that happened to me once and a man stopped to see if i was okay & i was bawling said “there’s a spider in here” he was like “oh good luck with that” and drove off."

@Jenny Babydoll could relate:

"Omg I’ve done this 😭 I don’t feel safe until I know that spider is gone 😂😂."

@jessica🌞🦋 shared:

"😂😂😂 The instant connection hahahaha."

@Arriella Redd said:

"I almost crashed cuz a wasp flew in my window nd landed on my stiring wheel mid turn💀💀💀💀 ,havent pulled my window down since💀😭😭."

Woman with driving anxiety spoiles herself with new ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought a new car with driving anxiety.

A content creator named Nicole Brukwe uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@nicoleabrukwe) to share the moment she bought her first car. The clip shows the young woman at a Renault dealership receiving the keys to her whip. She also received a gift basket filled with champagne, chocolates and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News