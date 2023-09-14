A video showing a man handcuffed to a police van and dragged through the streets in Kensington has prompted an investigation by IPID

The police officers allegedly handcuffed the alleged drug dealer to the handlebar because community members were getting aggressive

Some South Africans believe the police had no choice but to retreat because the community was getting unruly

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

CAPE TOWN - A video of a man cuffed at the back of a police van and dragged through the street in Kensington, Cape Town, has raised alarm bells.

Cape Town police officers were caught on camera handcuffing an alleged drug dealer to the handlebar of a police van. Images: Paballo Thekiso/AFP/ Getty Images & @Abramjee/X

Source: Getty Images

The man was allegedly cuffed by police officers, which launched an investigation by the police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

2 Cops allegedly handcuff man to handlebar

The video was shared on the social media platform X by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee. Abramjee tweeted that the man being dragged by the police officers was an alleged drug dealer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The short clip shows two cops handcuffing the man to the handlebar of the police van. As this is happening, community members are shouting at the officers.

Shortly after cuffing the man, the officers entered the vehicle and drove off. Community members then ran after the police vehicle, screaming.

Police officers were on duty

According to the Mail and Guardian, the officers are attached to the Kensington Police Station and were on crime prevention patrol when they came across the man.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the man was allegedly found in possession of illegal substances such as mandrax and cocaine and was arrested.

However, following the arrest, the community members plotted the cops with stones, so they decided to drive off somewhere safe and allegedly placed the man in the back of the van.

Swartbooi explained that the officers had no choice but to retreat because one of the officers was hit in the head with a brick. H added that a case of public violence has been opened against the community members.

Mzansi weighs in to cops dragging a man on the street

@Xikhiya said:

"They were supposed to call for backup."

@KondileMdu said:

"Community was about to moer the police van that's where they dragged the guy to the safest place."

@gaselanonto said:

"Whoever did that video uyaphapha police were doing their job stop protecting criminals."

@lachla1 said:

"Drug dealers are really bad news. However, there is no justification for such barbaric treatment. This is unacceptable, and hopefully, the officers responsible are taken to task."

"That is the only option for the police, the community is protecting drug dealers, the life of a police officer is worth nothing in South Africa."

Off-duty cop caught on camera using saps van for grocery shopping

Briefly News previously reported that an off-duty South African Police Service (SAPS) officer was caught red-handed, allegedly misusing state resources in Limpopo.

Armed with a smartphone, an unknown good Samaritan recorded the officer out and about running personal errands using an official SAPS van.

In the video, the officer, who is wearing casual shorts and a t-shirt, can be seen loading groceries in the back of a marked police van.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News