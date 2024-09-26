Four suspected extortionists were arrested by police and placed under guard in hospital after an earlier shootout

The gun battle followed a private security firm's response to a construction site in Sydenham on Wednesday

The suspects, aged between 38 and 48, are expected to appear in court after being discharged from the hospital

Four suspected extortionists were shot and wounded in a shootout with private security in KZN and placed under police guard. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN — KwaZulu-Natal police placed four construction mafia suspects under police guard in hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds during a shootout at a site in Sydenham, Durban, on Wednesday.

A gun battle ensued between the suspects and private security following an earlier incident in which they stormed a construction site.

Police nab four suspected extortionists

"[The] information at this stage suggests that the men arrived at the construction site on O'Flaherty Road, where a road is being constructed. The suspects demanded money from the construction company owner," police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda said.

He said private security responded to a complaint call from the site.

"A security company was summoned [after] the suspects harassed the construction workers [and] demanded money," said Netshiunda.

"An argument ensued, leading to a shootout which left [the] four suspected extortionists injured. They were arrested and charged with [suspected] extortion and attempted murder."

Police recovered four licensed firearms from the suspects and impounded two vehicles they were travelling in.

The suspects, aged between 38 and 48, will appear in court after being discharged from the hospital.

SA jibes alleged Mthatha extortionist

In related extortion news, Briefly News reported that an alleged extortionist was killed in a shootout with Mthatha police on Wednesday, 6 September.

The news sparked a frenzy on social media after a video of a so-called Mthatha chief, Dalinzolo Mareke, wielding what appeared to be a high-powered machine gun, did the rounds on social media.

The shootout resulted in three suspects being shot and killed by police.

Mareke, who poured cold water on the widespread extortion claims during a previous news interview, was identified as one of the men.

