Lungelo Gumede showed off a wax statue he created of Kwaito star, Zola 7. A picture of the celebrity's sculpture was posted on Facebook and attracted the attention of many peeps who were wowed by it.

"The artist's piece is priced at half a million rand. The statue took seven days to make and will be presented to Zola."

Lungelo Gumede created a sculpture in honour of Zola and expressed a desire to present it to him. Image: Lungelo Gumede/Facebook, Getty Images

Facebook peeps showed the young artist some love for his initiative and thoughtful gesture. They also praised Lungelo on his creativity while some encouraged him to make an updated version of the celebrity.

Simphiwe Toto said:

"This is Zola people his younger version during his time at Yizo Yizo. Actually this is hand made its not a 3g design. Mhle umsebenzi wakho Mr Gumede."

Gabaotswe Doris Matsholo said:

"Its a great job but it will be exceptionally creative if he could have do Zola 7 we knew because this pic does not look exactly like Zola."

Banyana Lydia Lentsela said:

"He tried, the resemblance is there... the fact that he came up with the idea is heartwarming. It's not every day where legends are celebrated whilst still alive. There's talent there, just needs polishing."

Gabby Maieane Lepheana said:

"Wow this guy is good, great talent, it might not look exactly like Zola but he did a good job❤️"

Yanga Norushe said:

"You know GOD works in wonders what Zola did for us comes back to him and he deserves every single good this that comes to him, stay blessed champ."

Young man makes sculpture of Rihanna in viral video, fans disagree, say it doesn’t look like her

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a video of an artist, Ajenifuja Adetokunbo, sculpting what he said is American popstar, Rihanna, stirred reactions. In the video, the man worked on the head profile of the American star as he chipped away at every crevice to achieve the resemblance he wanted.

When the clip was reshared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, people had many things to say. They stated that the sculpture does not in any way come close to the celebrity.

Ajenifuja was quick to defend his work from public ridicule, saying that the video does not show the finished outcome of the sculpture.

