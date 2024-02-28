A TikTokker asked his friends to participate in the popular Mzala dance challenge

He compiled the clips and posted them on TikTok, the gents hilariously botched the moves

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the guys and making jokes

A group of friends participated in the Mzala dance challenge. Images: @Theeboy.xx, @Leo_fava, @tshiamomolobii

Source: UGC

One TikTok user asked his friends to record themselves participating in the popular Mzala dance challenge.

@luyolompiti compiled the attempts and uploaded the video on his TikTok account.

His friends, Buhle, Mihlali, Manqoba, Zusiphe, Cozy, KK, Lelio, and Sihle, all butchered the dance like nobody's business.

The moves have not been easy for many. Only a few have managed to master them, like the three guys who originally started the trend.

Friend botched Mzala dance challenge

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

Luyolo asked who among his friends won the challenge. The online community was in stitches, giving each other turns on hilariously criticising the gents. The video garnered over 85k likes.

@call_me_dollface said:

"Lelio is a baddie he knows he a 10."

@PinkPanther observed:

"Tshiamo had to pause."

@Ntokozo hilariously shared their thoughts:

"I think Tshiamo, Manqoba & Lelio got the wrong video. send them the video of the guys in the black shirts ."

@NOSI joked:

"Bathong Tshiamo is giving tata Madiba ✋Zusipe looks like he’s getting electrocuted As for you Cozy ngathi ukwi’boxing ring." (Cozy is like a person in a boxing match)

@Mpendulo Karabo enjoyed:

"Tshiamo paused and said 'let me show you something'"

@itts.lulu_ commented:

"Aowa, I thought the 3 girls were bad kodwa Cozy?"

@K H A N Y A ❤️ said:

"The problem here is the dance "

@Nondumiso S. ✨ pointed out their winner:

"Mihlali takes this one. Also, what is everyone else doing? Tshiamo? Zusiphe? "

