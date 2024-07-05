A Mzansi man who had been driving around in his car spotted a hilarious scene of a madala doing a workout in a park

The man named Leon Gunede felt guilty for enjoying the fitness guru's hilarious entertainment alone and whipped out his camera

Gumede filmed the grootman busting some sweet Cassper Nyovest moves that sent netizens

During his workout session, a Mzansi fitness guru was spotted pulling off some sweet Casspee Nyovest moves.

A Mzansi man busted sweet Cassper Nyovest moves at a park during his workout session. Image: @leon_gumede1

Source: TikTok

The man who had been working out at a local park lit up TikTok with his innovative fitness routine.

Mzansi man inspired by Cassper Nyovest

Over the years, South African rapper Casspee Nyovest has wowed Mzansi with his physical transformation. The rapper was first introduced to us as chubby, but now he has defined his muscles and burned off the fat.

There's no doubt that Nyovest's work was admirable and inspirational to those who long for a compelling fitness journey. A Mzansi grootman tried to figure out Nyovest's most effective gym routine, and he clocked it.

The fitness guru was inspired by the Doc Shebeleza dance move for which Nyovest was popularly known.

Watch the video below:

Doc Shebeleza still taking over

Mzansi knows that Cassper Nyovest is one of SA's greatest rappers. Nyovest has broken records and is one of the country's most respected artists.

Because of his influential career, Nyovest has managed to live a luxurious lifestyle. A fitness guru also stole a page from his book for great gym results.

Netizens could not deal with the fitness guru and commented:

@Steex_way could not get past the voice over:

"That Yey is making me laugh even worse."

@Kanyi Bam understands that thee is no privacy in Mzansi:

"We can't even gym in peace because you are nosey."

@HOrobOD thinks the man is on to something:

"This man knows something we don't."

@Anelisadoes not get the hardcore workout:

"Sana, what is he training for?"

Majaivane Starts Busting Moves at McDonald’s

Briefly News also reported that a TikTok dancer cheered up the McDonald’s staff by busting his sweet moves. The man’s dancing was so contagious that his cashier decided to join him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News