A heartbroken woman took to her TikTok account to share that she wants her ex back

The lady asked her social media followers to tell her ex-boyfriend to get back with her

The online community reacted to the video, with many advising her to leave her ex and move on

A woman took to her TikTok account to share an emotional video asking her ex-boyfriend, Jomo, to come back.

In the clip uploaded by @ladyfatalex, she can be seen sitting in front of the camera, crying her lungs out. She asked people who had seen her ex-boyfriend, Jomo, to please ask him to go back to her.

In a nutshell, the lady was asking for a love back from Jomo. She did not go into detail about their relationship and what led to their break-up.

Woman wants her ex back

Watch the TikTok video below:

Online users shared different views about the video

The video garnered over two million views, with many online users sharing different opinions about the woman's stance. Many made jokes out of the clip. Some were genuinely concerned.

@Kimberly Shangase commented:

"Aibo, sis woza siphuze uyeke ukuhlanya. (Aibo come let's drink sis and stop being mad.)"

@Zee_Mhlamvu giggled:

"Sorry my sister, uzoyithola enye indoda yezwa. (You will find another man.)"

@NandiswaMnukwa joked:

"Lapho uJomo ulele emabeleni. (That tie, Jomo is with someone else.)"

@Nondumiso Masuku advised:

"Mnikeni savanna uzobaright, phuma kuJomo uzitholele uJavas mtase. (Give her Savanna, she will be fine. Forget about Jomo and find yourself Javas, sister.)"

@Phiwe laughed:

"Yoh, udlisiwe sana. (Yoh, you were given love potion.)"

@Refiloe Mabeba asked:

"Couldn’t you send this directly to Jomo mara my sister?"

Woman gets turned down by ex

