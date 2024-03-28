A grandmother showed love to her granddaughter by washing her VW Polo while she was sleeping

The woman captured the cute moment in a TikTok video, her grandma left her car spotless

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing how the woman was blessed

Gogo surprised her granddaughter by washing her car. Images: @buhlelinkie

Source: UGC

A loving grandmother surprised her granddaughter with a car wash. The cute moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @buhlelinkie, the car can be seen parked outside the yard. The gogo can also be seen wiping it like a pro.

The white VW Polo was spotless and fresh. In the caption, the daughter expressed gratitude to her grandma.

"I love her so much."

Gogo washes her granddaughter's car

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

Online users loved the video

The video garnered 4k likes, with many online users expressing how blessed the woman is to have such a loving and kind grandmother.

@SnerhLuck Mthembu said:

"Ngiyazi akayiwashi nje kuphela uyayikhulekela." ( I know, she is not just washing it. She is also praying for it)

@mjendevu shared:

"Ibusisiwe leyomonto uyiphathe kahle." (That car is blessed, handle it with care)

@Thembs wrote:

"My dad, 88, washes mine with a mop ."

@zandilemotha138 commented:

"She wasn't only washing it but she was praying for it...."

@Daughter of grace wondered:

"Why is this video not trending .This is beautiful.You blessed."

@Stax470 felt envious:

"You are blessed beyond. I wish mine was still alive."

@Una.lebu_Nt.lion95 commented:

"You should now that ‘ that your car is highly protected against any evil , she has blessed it and prayed upon it. Now mncedise by praying everytime uzongena kuyo." (You must also help her by praying everytime you are about to drive)

Man on leave cleans wife's car before she goes to work

In another story, Briefly News reported about a dad who surprised his wife with a morning car wash before she went to work.

According to the TikTok video uploaded by @bontlesn, the man was on work leave, but he couldn't let his wife go to work in a dirty vehicle. He woke up in the morning and took a bucket of water and car washing products to clean it.

Source: Briefly News