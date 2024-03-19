A loving father showed love to his wife by waking up in the morning and washing her car before she left for work

According to the TikTok video, the gentleman was on leave when he decided to do the act

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the couple with lovely messages

A husband on leave surprised his wife with a morning car wash. Images: @bontlesn/ TikTok, @Catherine Falls Commercial/ Getty Images

According to the video uploaded by @bontlesn, the man is on leave, but he couldn't let his wife go to work in a dirty vehicle. He woke up in the morning and took a bucket of water and car washing products to clean it.

In the clip, the dad is seen outside the yard, washing the white SUV. His wife was also captured standing in the yard, fully dressed, as she was ready to leave for work. Her face was visibly filled with joy.

Dad surprises wife with morning car wash

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The clip garnered over 68k views, with many online users feeling envious and loving what the dad did for his wife.

@MaMorobe shared:

"My husband recently got a job away from home. It's my first time having to worry about washing a car. it's so dirty yoh ha a."

@Uaisana commented:

"That's what a man do when your respect and appreciates you. It becomes a pleasure to do it."

@Username1234 expressed:

"True love ."

@user266840785659 relates:

"Your dad is my dad. My mom is a princess."

@user8425787857419 adored:

"Your mom is very blessed."

@user20031322197 said:

"Very beautiful car mummy drives ."

