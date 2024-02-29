A student in high school was looking forward to her break time to eat the food food she brought from home

One TikTok video shows how disappointed the kid was after opening her lunch box to find out she got the wrong container

The clip has thousands of likes, and some cracked jokes at her expense after the hilarious mistake

A young schoolgirl was a viral hit on TikTok. In the video, she was hit after she opened her lunch box.

A TikTok video shows a girl who took the wrong lunch box to school and regretted it. Image: @itsnot_saku

Source: TikTok

Netizens were in stitches, and the video of the school student garnered over 50,000 likes. There were comments from people who were in stitches.

Student takes wrong school lunch

In a hilarious TikTok video posted by @itsnot_saku, a student opened her lunch box to find that she had taken the wrong container. Instead of school food, she took plain leftover rice and could only stare at it in disbelief.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by highschooler's bad lunch

People on TikTok thought the high schooler was hilarious for getting the wrong lunchbox for break time. Viewers commented, making fun of the situation.

Read the comments below:

Katleho said:

"I am crying."

Itsnot_saku the creator replied:

"This life, no balance."

hot_unkle commented:

"This was my little sister yesterday."

Bongi.M laughed:

"The pause with your hands on your face."

