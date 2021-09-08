A South African dad has unwittingly got Mzansi on his toddler's back after he shared incriminating evidence of the cute munchkin on social media

In one picture that was shared, the dad is shown booting the little girl out with a packed suitcase in tow

Briefly News was on the ground to bring the public court of opinion all the reactions from the mouth-watering proceedings

A South African dad has unwittingly got Mzansi on his toddler's back after he shared incriminating evidence of the cute munchkin on social media.

A hilarious image of the little girl with a big lump of cheese in her hand, clearly eaten, was shared by a Twitter user @JuniorMkhonto.

Image: @JuniorMkhonto/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

And if that wasn't enough to convince the sceptics, the little girl had cheese debris smeared all across the mouth, further strengthening the case against her.

More interestingly, in another pic, the dad is shown booting the little girl out with a packed suitcase in tow.

The caption read:

"Red-handed on [the] crime scene."

The reaction from Mzansi social media was resounding as Saffas rushed to the little toddler's defence. The post attracted close to 400 likes and more than 70 retweets.

Mzansi rushes to toddler's defence

Briefly News was on the ground to bring the public court of opinion all the reactions from the mouth-watering proceedings.

@kwenamasehela argued:

"Lol, the sentence is too harsh for a first-time offender. We plead for leniency."

@Vlanga1 wrote:

"Caught with evidence."

@Themadgerman1 offered:

"That face! I hope she got more cheese after that!"

@NgomaTshiamo added:

"Best crime ever, eat while you loot."

@Havana_Bloom defended:

"Igundwane elinyawo eziwu2."

Influencer Daniel Marvin reacts hilariously to sister's polony antics, SA in stitches

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that social media influencer Daniel Marvin's sister wasted little time when she bit a huge chunk off a roll of polony sitting in the fridge.

Lamenting the unforgivable act, the tweep, whose handle is @danielmarvin on Twitter, took to the socials to declare that he was defeated.

Hilariously, he ventured that he was considering doing away with her by up and leaving.

The tweet read:

"The person who bit the polony is 25 years old. 25 YEARS OLD. I am honestly tired of my sister. Who wants me to move in with them?"

Source: Briefly.co.za