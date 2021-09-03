Social media influencer Daniel Marvin has taken to Twitter with his latest outburst

Lamenting his sister's actions, after she bit a huge chunk off a roll of polony, the influencer hilariously made known his displeasure

Mzansi social media users wasted no time taking the mickey out of Daniel for the sorry state of affairs at his home

Social media influencer Daniel Marvin's sister wasted little time when she bit a huge chunk off a roll of polony sitting in the fridge.

Lamenting the unforgivable act, the tweep, whose handle is @danielmarvin on Twitter, took to the socials to declare that he was defeated.

Social media influencer Daniel Marvin has taken to Twitter with his latest outburst. Image: @danielmarvin/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Hilariously, he ventured that he was considering doing away with her by up and leaving. The tweet read:

"The person who bit the polony is 25 years old. 25 YEARS OLD. I am honestly tired of my sister. Who wants me to move in with them?"

The funny post attracted more than 200 likes, with Mzansi social media users taking the mickey out of Daniel for the sorry state of affairs at his home.

Mzansi social streets laugh off polony antics

Briefly News went through the comments to bring readers some of the most outlandish reactions.

@mzondwani said:

"Ahhh mmata Donny the don, Mara the shape of teeth spot resembles yours moes."

@druza_drew reacted:

"Fikile Mbalula tendencies of eating piece by piece. Look at our railroads!"

@thembatsuvuka wrote:

"Please give me her contact."

@elder_zagga declared:

"Life's too short. When you eat, anything, eat it like there's no tomorrow."

@ammick_milanzi offered:

"She can move in with me, I don't mind and vele I never finish my polony."

Hungry man munches on an entire roll of polony during taxi ride

In a related bizarre post, Briefly News previously reported on how one sees just about anything on social media, leaving many laughing their heads off.

In a short video clip that was shared on Twitter by @kulanicool, a local man can be seen making a meal out of one of the most ordinary foods in the strangest way.

In the video, the man can be seen casually unwrapping what first appears to be ice cream but on closer inspection turns out to be an entire roll of French polony. He then goes on to take big bites out of the processed meat.

Source: Briefly.co.za