A local online user took to social media to offer Mzansi gents dating advice who are looking to be loved well

@_ShaunKeyz shared an opinionated Twitter post stating that Zulu women know how to love a man

South Africans responded to the post with differing views as some were in agreement and others not so much

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A South African online user took to social media to share his two cents on dating advice. According to @_ShaunKeyz when it comes to loving a man, Zulu women take the cake.

Women dressed in Zulu traditional regalia join thousands of people to commemorate King Shaka's Day. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While he didn’t go into too much detail, taking to Twitter, the gentleman said:

“Zulu women know how to love a man, please date Zulu women.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Online users were quick to share their take in response to his views. While some agreed with his statement and advice, others shared their reasons why they didn’t agree. There were also a few Saffas who suggested dating women from other ethnic groups for similar reasons.

Check out some of their comments on the Twitter post below:

@CataleyaNtuli said:

“Man most women know how to love, it’s not about being umZulu or Ndebele etc. Also, I believe that indoda yiyo eyenza umfazi abe capable of ukumthanda.”

@MmatlouLebogang wrote:

“Danko!! Women are nurturers and multipliers; you treat her well she will treat you like a king!!”

@Booyi_ commented:

“@mlota_azola you see it’s not all Zulu women.”

@MashishiSekini replied:

“My experience with them is that they only see Zulu men as proper men. They show the most disregard when angry.”

@Clem57619744 reacted:

“Even Zulu man feel the ground shake when we angry dear hence it's always best, imama ihlale I happy.”

@ItsThaboBaby

“Definitely tswana/pedi women are up there too.”

@SyabngaN

“That's true. Zulu people nje they all know how to love.”

Relationship poll reveals what Mzansi women want in a potential mate

Meanwhile, in a contrasting story, Briefly News previously reported that what women want is an age-old question and set out to reveal that answer in a new relationship poll. Facebook users had a lot to say when quizzed about the qualities they look for in a man.

Johannah Ramufhi said:

“Imperfect like me whom we build each other. Full of respect, Love, caring, Neat, the one who communicates things do not grudge or remind me of my mistake that has already been handled or discussed. Who knows how to budget. Good smelling.”

Nokuzola Ntimba wrote:

“Self-aware, conscious mind & thoughtful. Goal-oriented with high emotional intelligence.”

Source: Briefly News