Cassper Nyovest has shared that he fears failing in life after making a name for himself in the entertainment industry

The Gusheshe rapper is now one of the most successful entertainers having launched his own liquor brand and sneaker line with Drip Footwear

The record label boss's supporters assured him that he'll never fall off because his brand is strong, adding that he'll remain relevant forever

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share that he fears falling off. The Siyathandana hitmaker is at the top of his game and plans to remain there as long as he's alive.

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he fears falling off. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Ever since he dropped Tsholofelo over 10 years ago, the rapper has made more money and became a businessman. He has his own liquor brand, is a celebrity boxer, a TV presenter and sells his own shoes. He also hosts #FillUp concerts.

Cassper Nyovest owns one of the biggest mansions and has a multi-million rand car collection. He took to Twitter to share that he doesn't ever wanna fall off in terms of reach, money and influence. He hopes to remain relevant in the entertainment industry, reports TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi believes Cassper Nyovest will remain relevant forever

Peeps took to the Amademoni hitmaker's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many are convinced that his brand is strong enough to survive until he reaches his 50s.

VendaVendor wrote:

"Bring up more people and they’ll hold you up as well. It ain't easy though."

@Phetolomash_ego commented:

"I think you've reached the level of Jay-Z, whereas the relevance is forever, no matter how long you take without being active on social media or putting out music. Cassper Nyovest is one of the Biggest Brands in South Ah and has been for the last 10 years. YOU ARE FOREVER CASS."

@DenisRolls said:

"Your brand is strong now bro. You are an entertainment brand now, not just a rapper. You investing well into the Cassper Nyovest Brand! Well done and keep it up!"

@NqununuZA wrote:

"If you do it right, you can stay relevant into your 50s. Look at American rappers nowadays and their longevity. Back in the day, they would retire in their 30s. Busta Rhymes, Eminem and Jay-Z are in their 50s and could still release albums."

@WilliamKgasi added:

"You will never fall or be poor again because you invested a lot in the brand name Cassper Nyovest and made sure your brand name is clean. You're one of the most influential people in SA and the continent. Your name rings first when companies want to work with influencers."

Black Coffee applauded for putting his son on

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee was applauded for being a good father. The world-renowned DJ was praised for putting his son, Esona, on.

The Grammy-winning music producer took to his timeline to share a stunning pic of himself and Esona playing a live set together. The Superman hitmaker also put his son on when he was working on Drake's house project. Esona was credited as one of the producers of the Canadian rapper's album.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the pic Black Coffee posted on his timeline. They praised him for making sure that he puts his son's name on the world map.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News