Costa Titch has promised to bring out an international act when he takes to the stage at the upcoming Cotton Fest

The organisers of the gig taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg made the announcement on their Instagram timeline

Reacting to the news, many festival goers claimed that the rapper will perform with Senegalese-American singer, Akon

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cotton Fest organisers have taken to the timeline to share that Costa Titch is planning to bless his fans with a litty performance.

Costa Titch promised to bring out a surprise act at upcoming Cotton Fest. Image: @costatitch

Source: Instagram

According to their post, the Mzansi rapper has promised to bring out a surprise international act during his set at the festival. The event will take place in Newtown on Saturday, 4 February.

TshisaLIVE reports that Cotton Fest organisers made the announcement on Wednesday, 25 January. The festival's line-up features more than 160 acts, both up-and-coming and established artists. They'll perform across three stages. Taking to Instagram, the concert's social media team captioned its post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to Cotton Fest's post

Peeps took to the comment section and claimed that Costa Titch will perform with Senegales-American singer, Akon, on the highly anticipated date.

pegg.dbn said:

"We know it's Akon."

siphothefirst wrote:

"Yeah, I’m definitely saying it’s Akon too."

highteen_ commented:

"It's again Akon."

claytonchyna_za_ said:

"It's probably Akon."

arkent_sa wrote:

"Will we be seeing Akon maybe."

mangaliso_k added:

"That person is Akon, am sure."

Drake plays Cassper Nyovest's song in New York

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that is over the moon after Drake played one of his songs during his set in New York. The Mzansi rapper took to his timeline to reshare the video of Drake DJing at a litty party.

The superstar played Mufasa's hit, Siyathandana. The song features songstress Boohle on vocals. Taking to Twitter, the excited Nyovie captioned his post:

"Drake playing Siyathandana in New York Last night. Asbonge!!!"

Peeps took to Mufasa's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the trending clip. Many applauded Drake for continuing to support South African music. The world-renowned artist has worked with Grammy-winner Black Coffee and he is a big fan of Amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News