2023 has been the year for these ladies who went on vacations and showed off their snatched figures

From the likes of Nadia Nakai to Londie London and more, we dive into the trendsetters and those who occupy the trends list

Some celebs like Boity Thulo and DJ Zinhle had people frowning but still looked gorgeous doing that

These Celebrities Had Mzansi Shaking With Their Swimsuit Snaps, From Boity Thulo to Nadia Nakai

Source: Instagram

2023 bought us some of the best social media posts from our favourite celebrities. These ladies decided to take a little breather and take a vacation to their favourite islands.

5 of the best swimsuit posts from these celebs

Leave it to the celebs like Nadia Nakai and Boity Thulo, who are always photo-ready to break the internet with their Instagram posts. They ushered in the new year with their two-piece swimsuits but have been donning them throughout the year.

Nadia took a short left to the East African beaches of Zanzibar in Tanzania wearing a brown one-piece costume.

BoityThulo's most recent trip with her rumoured bae also had netizens shook, and might we add, her leg game is it!

She shared quite a lot of swimsuit content which makes it hard to pick which one was her best.

But this yellowish-mustard one-piece had fans drooling.

Londie London shows off her flat tummy and banging booty

Londie has been a hot topic lately, with her new romance taking centre stage. Her and bae are currently on vacation, and of course, the swimwear also came out to play.

This look from February had everyone talking and that location girl, is not make sure!

Pearl Thusi rocks a Karl Lagerfeld costume

Leave it to Pearl to stir controversy with her daring outfits. She is not scared to express herself through her clothes and she does it effortlessly.

She spent some quality time with her daughter in Zimbabwe and also shared some hot content for the gram.

This Karl Lagerfeld piece was a hit.

Thando came with that thabooty with a swimming costume from her very own underwear company.

DJ Zinhle has tongues wagging after swimsuit snap

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle had people frowning with her green saucy look.

She faced criticism on social media for posting revealing swimsuit pictures during her holiday, with some users suggesting she should behave more like a married woman.

Trolls targeted the Umlilo hitmaker's photos, with comments about her posture and even her toes.

Source: Briefly News