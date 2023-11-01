Love is Blind hitmaker Lady Zamar has dropped proof of life with a pretty picture

The singer posted herself on her social media platforms wearing a blue dress to represent her peace after months of social media havoc

Her followers fell in love with the singer once again, reminding her of their unwavering support

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Lady Zamar stunned her followers by rocking a beautiful blue dress representing her peace. Images: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Songbird Lady Zamar looked like a beautiful spring morning after the rain with a royal blue dress.

The singer was a breath of fresh air for her followers with the pretty picture that represented serenity after a thorny year and addressing her mental illness challenges.

Lady Zamar posts a picture of a royal blue dress on social media

Lady Zamar posted a picture on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, and captioned it with a refreshing caption with butterfly and kite emojis that said:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"Peaceful and calm."

Check out her picture in the post below:

Lady Zamar's followers compliment her blue dress

Online spectators were happy to see the singer who's just released new music, being in a better space and choosing her peace over the negativity of social media and trolls. This is how they hyped her up:

@Velvetchild_SA confessed:

"I love this girl."

@nkuna_thabi agreed:

"I love this woman."

@thumek5837 was proud:

"I am happy for you Zee."

@gijimani46 complimented:

"You look lovely mama."

@TeddySA7 said:

"You are so beautiful darling."

@BucsAndBucks predicted:

"You will be a beautiful Makoti."

@boskasie praised her:

"You looked gorgeous my love!"

@loick_louw said:

"Looking All Sorts Of Magical."

@sbu_gs put it out:

"If we are being honest, and I'm not gonna name names but that brother really fumbled here."

@MqondisiMnkand1 wished:

"Still praying we collide someday."

Salamina and Howza Mosese open up about leaving acting to save their marriage

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, child star Salamina and her rapper husband, Howza Mosese, had opened up about how they left acting for a while, to save their marriage.

They said in an interview that their love for each other hindered them from taking on romantic roles and how it affected their marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News