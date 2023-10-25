A TikTok video of two well-dressed friends giving their fashion opinions was a viral hit with many viewers

Many people thought it was interesting to hear the two women's take on trends that must come to an end

The South Africans were amused by the video and shared their opinions on the lady's fashion no-nos

A TikTok account all about fashion opinions shows two women who shared their fashion icks. The video was a hit as many people discussed some clothing trends.

A TikTok video of two stunning women talking about fashion trends they hate was a viral hit. Image: @neo_ndemande

Source: TikTok

The video of the pretty women received over 39,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who joined in after hearing their fashion opinions

Ladies discuss trends to ditch

@neo_ndemande stopped two ladies who were at South Africa Fashion Week. He spoke to influencers Mbali and Stella. In the video, Mbali, dressed in white, chose cargo skirts and sequins as the trends to ditch.

Watch their fashion opinions below:

Viewers discuss cargo skirt trend

Some people in the comments admitted that Mbali had a point about cargo skirts. Many people explained their thoughts on the cargo skirt being tricky to style. Others came in defence of the trend.

BassieMok said:

"Cargo skirts doesn't look good on everyone, the ones that hate on it probably doesn't look good on you and that's OK lol ."

Kwane.le commented:

"I agree on the cargo skirt its got to go."

H O P E wrote:

"Cargo skirts are very nice. They’re just not for everyone."

Wönkie del rey agreed:

"Cargo skirt's are an acquired taste."

Heart countered:

"Nah cargo skirts look good if you know how to style it properly."

tebogokea2 added:

"Aah cargo skirt are nice you just need to know how to style them aah."

CindyKK23 explained her fashion pet peeve:

"The long Jean skirtsdon’t judge I don’t know what they’re called but wona lawo yohhhh."

Munzhedzi16 loved the friends' looks:

"Top tier hun, I can tell Mbali is a really good friend too just from this interaction. Love her"

