One young lawyer in Durban is ready for the next chapter on her journey and recently became a qualified attorney

Tracey Zulu told Briefly News that she felt overwhelmed about the accomplishment, especially after her many years of hard work

The 28-year-old shared some of the challenges she faces and reflected on her future ambitions

A 28-year-old woman originally from Durban has achieved a major milestone after many years of hard work in the legal field.

Tracey Zulu from Durban is a qualified lawyer. Image: Tracey Zulu

Stunning Tracey Zulu posted on LinkedIn about becoming an attorney and shared with Briefly News a few key details that made her journey worthwhile. Her post received many well-wishes.

Unisa graduate woman becomes lawyer

The young woman obtained her Bachelor of Laws from the University of South Africa and notes that the road to becoming an attorney was a tough one:

“Becoming a legal practitioner feels very overwhelming. You see all the work you have put in over six years. It’s extremely fulfilling to reach the point you have worked so hard for.

“I’m grateful to the legal fraternity and the overall teachings I have garnered within the legal sphere.”

Durban woman shines in the legal field

Tracey opens up about some of the challenges young people face when they first start their legal careers:

“I wouldn’t say there have been many challenges in the system of law and justice and how they have set it up. It seems to be well structured.

"However, it’s been a challenge having to not be able to have any other form of employment due to the rules of the Legal Practice Council. You can only survive on the candidate attorney salary for a period of two years.”

The attorney is highly goal-driven and states that there are many mountains she would love to conquer:

“I would love an opportunity at a legal firm to grow in my skills for a few years and hopefully branch into corporate law.

“I am also looking into eventually furthering my qualifications in accordance with the international regulations to be able to practice abroad in future.”

