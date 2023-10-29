A 40-year-old woman who is originally from Zimbabwe and currently lives in Limpopo has huge dreams for the future

Despite the domestic worker facing many challenges and heartbreaks in life, she tells Briefly News that her faith keeps her motivated

Chireki Saurombe wants to be a published author and take on a job in the field of computer science as a game developer

Chireki Saurombe, a domestic worker originally from Zimbabwe, currently living in Limpopo, has faced many obstacles in life.

Chireki Saurombe currently lives in Limpopo and grinds hard as a domestic worker. Image: Supplied.

The loving mom recently lost her 18-year-old son in a hit-and-run accident and is still recovering from the heartbreak.

The 40-year-old tells Briefly News about her journey, future ambitions, and love of writing.

Limpopo woman had a tough childhood

Chireki is a writer, and publishes stories on various platforms, including the Fundza Literacy Trust. She dreams of having a book published and for her stories to reach a bigger platform:

“When I started, I was typing my stories on a Nokia. I hope to buy my own laptop one day, and currently use someone else’s.”

When the woman was only in Grade 5, she was sexually assaulted, and instead of receiving comfort and care, she was scorned by her family members. This and various other traumatic events inspire her writing:

“I never trusted a person, so writing opened a friend for me who listened when I wrote. I didn’t feel judged, and when I wrote, I felt better.”

Chireki is a highly imaginative and talented author. She writes about love, witchcraft, and more, garnering inspiration from nature, people she meets, and more:

“I usually like writing after having an adventure. I go to places with scenery to find ideas there. I can even go shopping to clear my mind and get a story by just looking around. Some stories are based on true events.”

Domestic worker wants to be gamer

In addition to her aptitude for writing, the mom also loves information technology and wants to be a gamer:

“I hold qualifications in Computer Science from Bern Equipment College but could not further my education since I needed to take care of my children.

“My other dream is to publish my books. I have some on Amazon, but I have real stories about my life that I need to get a publisher to help me publicise. Initially, I just wrote to imagine a better life”

Chireki has faced so much in life, including illness, heartbreak, struggle, and rejection. But notes that her faith keeps her strong:

“God keeps me motivated and I have friends who push me to pursue my dreams. Now I am learning computer languages, such as Python. I do what I love and I am working hard to achieve my dreams. Even if I die, I know I tried.”

