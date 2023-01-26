A woman took a chance by pranking a total stranger and thankfully he was super chilled

TikTok user Sphalaphala Saga Marothi took a random man’s shopping and he was stunned

People could not believe how well the man took the prank and asked for some of his patience

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It is dangerous to play pranks on total strangers as you never know how they will react. One woman got lucky when she took a man’s parcel as he was too dumbfounded to react.

TikTok user Sphalaphala Saga Marothi took a random man’s shopping as a prank and he was stunned. Image: TikTok / Sphalaphala Saga Marothi

Source: UGC

There really is nothing like a good prank video that went right in every way and caught the person being pranked totally off-guard. That is what happened here.

TikTok user Sphalaphala Saga Marothi shared a clip of her casually walking up to a man with a full trolley and taking it as if it was hers.

The man did not know what had just happened and stood there in total shock. Sis returned a minute later with the man’s parcel and told him it was a prank. He had a good laugh and carried on with his day.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the prank clip:

Mzansi people comment on how calm the man was

Sis was lucky that the man was as gentle and chill as he was. Some couldn’t believe how well he handled the whole thing.

See some comments below:

@Thabang Masethe said:

“Such humble gentleman over there☺️☺️”

@Poloko said:

“I need that man's patience in my entire life! He waited, wakwa?!”

@Tshepo Moloko™️ said:

"The man was too stunned to speak "”

@cossy said:

“The guy is so gentle, l love that”

@tlotlo.❤️ said:

“I've never laughed so hard yho.”

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

In related news, Briefly News reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter. An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long thereafter, the old man approaches them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

"NOT AT MY WEDDING DAY. Wait for it... 16," Ace Mashudu captioned the clip that he posted online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News