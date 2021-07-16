South African social media users are digesting the news of a planned lunch date between Michael Bucwa and Master KG

The Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG, has accepted a lunch date with the famous kettle man also known as Mr Smeg, and Mzansi is excited

Many social media users are watching the developments with a keen interest and some have advised the two to go live during their lunch date

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Popular social media figure Michael Bucwa or better known as @MrSmeg has proposed a lunch date with Mzansi’s musician Master KG, the hitmaker has agreed.

@MasterKGsa has dropped a text on Twitter, saying he is open to having lunch with the red kettle man when he returns to South Africa as he is currently on tour with bis band.

In a tweet, Mr Smeg congratulated one of the country's finest musicians and promised he will bring the national kettle. The South African social media space has reacted to the post and many have shared their hilarious comments.

Musician Master KG has agreed to have lunch with Michael Bucwa, South Africans are reacting with interest. Image: @MasterKGsa/@Michael_Bucwa/Twitter/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ThobelaniMpanz5 said:

“Ayikho right lento yokubiza umjitha omncane kunawe nge grootman simply because enemali.”

@Yanga_Co said:

“National kettle in the mix.”

@Memesdokotela said:

“Beware @MasterKGsa the kettle was looted.”

@VuyaniBN7 said:

“If the restaurants are still closed I’ll cook for you kings.”

@MohaleMolata said:

“They won't invite me because I don't have a kettle.”

@MmataSakie said:

“And please invite me for tea before @MichaelBucwa take you for lunch..”

@CharismaMissP said:

“I’d love to see it.”

@Lahopesa said:

“MrSmeg blocked me, for what? I guess I'll never know.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Dimpho3925 said:

“Please go live on that day.”

Cardi B and offset jam to 'Jerusalema' at baby Kulture’s party

Remaining with Master KG articles, Briefly News reported that the Jerusalema duo may be beefing over money but their song is still a hit and has people dancing.

Cardi B and Offset recently played the popular song at their daughter Kulture’s birthday and from the footage, it was clear that the tot loved it.

Excited Mzansi fans saw the video and couldn’t help but express pride in the South African artists, who have managed to create a song that has transcended all cultural and societal divides.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za