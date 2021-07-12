Cardi B and Offset Jam to 'Jerusalema' at Baby Kulture’s Party

South Africa's biggest international export, Jerusalema , was heard blasting from the speaker's of Kulture's birthday party

Her parents Cardi B and Offset had the song on their playlist and Mzansi fans could not hold back their excitement

Kulture recently turned 3 years old and her parents spoiled her with a huge birthday party that was fit for a princess

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The Jerusalema duo may be beefing over money but their song is still a hit and has people dancing.

Cardi B and Offset played 'Jerusalema' at their daughter's party. Image: @cardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B and Offset recently played the popular song at their daughter Kulture’s birthday and from the footage, it was clear that the tot loved it.

Excited Mzansi fans saw the video and couldn’t help but express pride in the South African artists, who have managed to create a song that has transcended all cultural and societal divides.

Check out some of the reactions:

@ntzarkee said:

“While the pair is busy fighting it out. Hayi Africa.”

@bandile_djbibo said:

“And one thing for certain, Americans don't do illegal downloads on fakaza. iTunes is a norm for everybody there.”

Cardi B and Offset celebrate daughter’s birthday

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Musical couple Cardi B and hubby Offset gifted their daughter a once in a lifetime birthday that she may never forget.

Kulture Kiari turned three years old on July 11 and got the most extravagant princess birthday party there is with friends and family invited to celebrate.

In videos shared by Cardi on her Instagram Stories, one could spot the little Kulture, dressed in pink, riding on a chariot as they went to the venue, and on arrival, she got into the 'castle' on top of a pony with daddy's help.

At the entrance, a huge balloon arch welcomed them that went all the way inside and, accompanied by her parents, Kulture was received by fairly princesses. There was everything inside the building, from a nice club setting to children games, princess carriages, nice dining set for close family and more, which Kulture seemed to enjoy. Her cake was something from a movie with six tiers and resembling a princess carriage.

The pregnant rapper then took to the floor with her daughter in matching outfits before everyone joined in to celebrate the young lady. Cardi and Offset were also spotted suggestively dancing as they enjoyed the huge party with many revellers cheering them on.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za