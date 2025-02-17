Mzansi was all over the place after watching a woman’s face slowly change from excitement to horror on a giant water slide

The lady spotted a snake as she reached the pool where her family and friends enjoyed a good swim

Social media users developed a new fear after watching the video 1.8 million times in a couple of days

An adventurous guy on TikTok shared a glimpse of his exciting family vacation on the island of Bali.

Mzansi developed a new fear after an intrusive snake invaded a waterpark. Image: @picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Things got a bit hectic when their fun day under the sun was interrupted by an intrusive snake.

Woman startled by snake while enjoying slide at waterpark

An Australian family chased summer all the way to Bali and spent Valentine’s Day at a lekker waterpark. While trying out a giant water slide, one lady saw her life flash before her eyes after spotting a snake.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman’s face instantly changed from enthusiastic to complete terror as she slid closer to the reptile. The snake dipped into the pool where the lady landed.

Her family was enjoying a good swim in the pool when she tried to warn them about the intrusive, cold-blooded creature.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi develops new fear after snake shows up at waterpark

Social media users were both scared and floored by the woman’s experience and commented:

A snake startled a family enjoying their day at a waterpark. Image: @picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

@CJ 🇨🇦 pointed out:

“You can literally see the transition from joy to terror.”

@Phoenix_Song_Rising commented:

“She screamed, the snake screamed, we all screamed.”

@Soulscene_SA wrote:

“That woman is too calm for someone who saw a snake. I would’ve walked on that water like Jesus.”

@Tattoo Maggie saw the footage as a clear warning:

“Thanks, now water slides are out of the question.”

@Honey wrote:

“Great, a fear I hadn't even considered.”

@sadna said:

“OMG, I would have been dead.”

@vdbra trolled:

“Do we have the snake's POV? I think that snake was more terrified.”

@Luyanda Ntsele said:

“Well, new fear unlocked, I guess. I’m never going to uShaka Marine again.”

3 More snake stories stories by Briefly News

A young South African lady got vulnerable opened up about sleeping with a black mamba to maintain wealth

One Mzansi woman shared a now-viral video of herself swimming with a python in a river in KZN

Guests were startled by a giant invasive rock python while on vacation at a lodge in KwaZulu-Natal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News