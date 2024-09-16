“Depends on the Brand”: Woman Shares Unexpected Microwave Cleaning Hack

A young DIY and cleaning content creator shared with TikTok users a way to clean a removable part of a microwave

The young lady removed the glass from her Defy microwave's door, giving it a proper deep clean

The cleaning hack surprised social media users, with some sharing how they would probably accidentally break the glass

A woman shared a cool microwave cleaning hack. Images: @diy_by_cphumer

Cleaning one's appliances, especially those used for food, is essential to maintaining hygiene and ensuring proper function. Recently, a woman shared an unexpected hack to help people clean their microwaves.

Keeping things clean

DIY, cleaning and home living content creator @diy_by_cphumer shared a video on TikTok showing app users she learned how to properly clean one of her kitchen appliances.

Showing her Defy microwave, the young lady said in her video:

"Did you know you can remove the glass on your microwave door for a better deep clean?

My microwave no longer looks foggy, and I can stare at myself while I warm my food."

She also added a disclaimer in her caption, noting:

"This depends on the brand and model of the microwave."

Watch the video below:

Microwave cleaning hack impresses Mzansi

Hundreds of social media users headed to the comment section, expressing interest in the cleaning hack.

Seeing the video in the early hours of the morning, @yolooo_dingile laughed and said:

"It’s 4.14am, and I just came back from the kitchen to try this out."

@.la_cane laughingly pleaded in the comments:

"Please show step by step. Some people will be microwaveless after experimenting."

@zipporahmichal0 told the online community:

"My Samsung microwave doesn't do that."

@segom__3 confessed to the public:

"The way I’m clumsy, I know I’ll break the glass."

@nkosazane___ jokingly shared:

"Now people will have glassless microwaves. Thanks."

@www.sengikhona.com said to the online community:

"I removed my oven glass for a deep clean, and it broke. I am never cleaning anything out of my reach."

Woman shares kitchen upgrade hack

Briefly News also reported that the young TikTokker showed a rental-friendly kitchen upgrade hack, transforming her space with affordable and removable materials.

People in the woman's comment section praised the simplicity and effectiveness of her DIY approach.

