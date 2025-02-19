Ntsiki Mazwai apologised after accusing Minister Gayton McKenzie of removing her from a South African delegation to Cuba and replacing her with Unathi Nkayi

Fans reacted with mixed emotions, with some suspecting she was pressured into apologising and others praising her for speaking out

Ntsiki's initial allegations, including claims of officials trading gigs for bums, reportedly led to threats from McKenzie

Ntsiki Mazwai has folded after her recent allegations against Minister Gayton McKenzie. The outspoken poet caused a buzz when she revealed that Unathi Nkayi was chosen to go to Cuba for the Artist Indaba in her place.

Ntsiki Mazwai has apologised for her rants. Image: @unathi.co, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Ntsiki Mazwai apologises

Ntsiki Mazwai has made an unexpected move. The star came out guns blazing at Minister Gayton McKenzie and his department for removing her from the South African delegation to the Artists Indaba in Cuba after the Cubans had requested her by name.

Taking to her social media pages, Ntsiki issued a lengthy apology for her actions. Although the sats did not mention who the apology was directed to, she said she should have thought her allegations through before posting them on social media. Part of the statement read:

"I would like to sincerely apologise for my recent post. Upon further consideration, I realise that the comments made were not only inappropriate but may have caused unnecessary harm and confusion. While the intention was to express frustration, I understand that such statements can be misinterpreted or damaging, and for that, I apologise.

"I also recognise the need to be more thoughtful and responsible when discussing sensitive matters, especially when it involves public figures and important industry processes. Moving forward, I will ensure that my comments are more measured and respectful."

Fans respond to Ntsiki Mazwai's apology

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's post. Many concluded that Ntsiki apologised because she was threatened by someone more powerful.

However, fans applauded Ntsikifor for being outspoken and sharing her thoughts.

@Oracle5152 said:

"Ntsiki you did nothing wrong to us. We are shocked by this apology. Who is this apology for?"

@SizzleThobile commented:

"Bathong Mamiza 😓😭 did they threaten you?"

@Sbusiso_Rza said:

"Don't apologize for having a voice and using it! Those scoundrels have wronged you, and their corruption must be exposed. It's appalling how they're masquerading as saviours of the black community while actually being the real oppressors. Your voice matters, and it's crucial to speak truth to power. Keep speaking out, and don't let anyone silence you!"

@Thuso1Africa added:

"I stand with Ntsiki Mazwai regardless."

Fans have responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's apology. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Why did Ntsiki Mazwai apologise?

Ntsiki Mazwai's apology left some fans with more questions than answers. The star ruffled feathers when she accused Minister Gayton McKenzie and some officials in his ministry of trading gigs for bums.

She also shared receipts to prove that she was supposed to go to Cuba, but Unathi Nkayi went in her place. The allegations sparked mixed reactions, including threats from Minister McKenzie.

Ntsiki Mazwai attempts to unite SA artists

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai has earned praise after attempting to unite South African artists through an online conference.

Ntsiki Mazwai is known for speaking up on social justice issues. The Wena author recently took to her verified X (formerly Twitter) account and invited all artists in South Africa to attend an online conference dubbed Artists Indaba.

