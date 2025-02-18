Ntsiki Mazwai is attempting to bring artists from all industries in South Africa together

The outspoken poet announced that she is hosting an online conference for all artists

Mzansi praised Ntsiki Mazwai for organising a conference where artists can exchange ideas

Ntsiki Mazwai has been praised for organising a conference to unite artists. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai has earned praise after attempting to unite South African artists through an online conference. This initiative comes after Ntsiki Mazwai accused Gayton Mckenzie’s ministry of preferential treatment.

Ntsiki Mazwai calls on SA artists to unite

Ntsiki Mazwai is known for speaking up on social justice issues. The Wena author, recently took to her verified X (formerly Twitter) account and invited all artists in South Africa to attend an online conference dubbed Artists Indaba.

In her invitation, Mazwai advised artists that if they didn’t unite, they would continue to be taken advantage of and leave no inheritance when they passed away. She said the conference is open to artists from across the creative industry. Ntsiki Mazwai posted:

“An invitation to all artists in South Africa. For as long as we are divided, we will continue to be exploited and die broke. To participate as a speaker, pls WhatsApp 0762331311 All disciplines are welcome. Let’s come together and see how we can make the creative industry start to work for US!!!”

The online conference is scheduled to start at 10 AM on Friday 21 February 2025. The conference will be live-streamed on MOYA. MOYA is a show hosted by Ntsiki Mazwai that airs on YouTube. The show explores African history and natural sciences.

Mzansi praises Ntsiki Mazwai for attempting to unite artists

After announcing the online conference, Ntsiki Mazwai earned the praise of her followers on X. Some advised her to reach out to specific artists while others advised fellow artists to attend the conference.

Here are some of the comments:

@nyide41484 said:

“You are a spirit of action!!! So much energy/power you possess. It's incredible, fearless soul. If only you could be our president! Thank you for everything you do for yourself and all of us black people, that bash you, you are a messiah, a prophet! Siyabonga gogo 🙏🏾👑”

@realprincessbee advised:

“Please also invite Sibongile Mngoma. An opera singer who is an artist-activist. Inbox her on Facebook.”

@Zami_zo suggested:

“I will humbly suggest that all artists avail themselves for this and part of why the artistry is undermined and having fake poetry is due to people not speaking up and fearing to be cancelled. Attend this please.”

Ntsiki Mazwai calls for South African artists to unite. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Unathi Nkayi addresses beef with Ntsiki Mazwai

Interestingly, Ntsiki Mazwai’s attempt to unite artists in South Africa comes at a time when she is at loggerheads with radio personality Unathi Nkayi.

Briefly News recently reported that Unathi took to her verified Instagram page and addressed the beef between her and the poet, born Ntsikelelo Mazwai. Unathi’s response came after Mazwai slammed Gayton Mckenzie for siding with Unathi in her feud with former Kaya 959 colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Nkosazana Daughter against trolls

Despite being on Unathi’s throat for over two decades, Ntsiki Mazwai has defended fellow artists.

Briefly News reported how the outspoken poet defended Amapiano songstress Nkosazana Daughter on social media.

Nkosazana Daughter was trolled on social media for her fashion choices. Mazwai managed to sway public opinion after she defended the Mfazi We Phepha singer.

