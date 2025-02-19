The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has threatened to take legal action against Ntsiki Mazwai

This came after the activist and poet accused the minister of corruption and favouritism

This whole online is all about the trip to Cuba, which Mazwai claimed to have received an invite from the Cubans

Minister Gayton McKenzie wants to take Ntsiki Mazwai to court. Image: Gordon Arons/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Social media has been buzzing ever since the controversial activist and poet Ntsekelelo went on a rant online regarding the recent trip to Cuba, where some South African writers were invited.

According to TshisaLIVE, the minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has threatened to take legal action against Ntsiki Mazwai after she made serious allegations about him, claiming he is full of corruption and favouritism.

Mazwai also accused Unathi Nkayi of sleeping with the minister earlier, which led to the media personality responding to the poet's claims on social media.

Minister Gayton McKenzie responded to the allegations and said:

"Ntsiki, you have made very serious allegations against me, very slanderous. I will take you to court. You will have a perfect opportunity to show the court of law all your evidence. You have gone very far this time. Please start by posting your invite from Cubans."

Responding to McKenzie's threat, Mazwai didn't back down on the claims she added more fuel to the fire.

She said:

"Gayton, I didn't slander you. Right now, you are just trying to be a bully and make me go silent, which I won't. So do me a favour and send me your emails. I'll be delighted to send you all the communication. Gayton McKenzie is using intimidation tactics on me. I have not slandered him. I asked why I was removed."

Unathi Nkayi addresses beef with Ntsiki Mazwai

Interestingly, Ntsiki Mazwai’s attempt to unite artists in South Africa comes at a time when she is at loggerheads with radio personality Unathi Nkayi.

Briefly News recently reported that Unathi took to her verified Instagram page and addressed the beef between her and the poet, born Ntsikelelo Mazwai. Unathi’s response came after Mazwai slammed Gayton Mckenzie for siding with Unathi in her feud with former Kaya 959 colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.

She said:

"Do better sis because you’re giving us middle kids a bad name. Your sisters are incredible, talented, powerful and beautiful women. South Africa let me give you context so that whenever that woman opens her mouth about me you know where it started.

"My being has annoyed her for 23 years as in uyancitheka arhawzelelwe ngumsintsila okwengathi uneworms up to a point that she now says I am NOT the BEST SELLING AUTHOR THAT I AM."

Anele Mdoda bashes Gayton McKenzie

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda bashing Gayton McKenzie.

This was after the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie attempted to explain himself online about his controversial trip to Paris to show transparency. But Anele said he didn't have to answer to social media users, and they didn't take it lightly:

NombuleloPS said:

"You are very disrespectful. We appreciate him and his updates here on Twitter. Get a life!"

