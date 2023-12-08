Here is how Maya Varsano, Gal Gadot's daughter, had a cameo in Wonder Woman

Israeli-born actress Gal Gadot has starred in various successful productions, making her a global household name. Gal Gadot's daughter, Maya Varsano, has joined her mother on set before for her cameo in Wonder Woman, a film franchise which sees Gal Gadot as the leading lady. Where can you spot Maya in the film franchise, and what else do we know about the youngster?

Gal Gadot is best known for her role in Wonder Woman, and her children are featured in Wonder Woman 1984. Photo: Frazer Harrison

TODAY reported that the actress's daughters and partner were briefly featured in Wonder Woman 1984. The film, released in December 2020, shows Alma playfully throwing a snowball and accidentally hitting her mother while Jaron Varsano stands with their other daughter, Maya, riding a merry-go-round. What else do we know of Gal and her daughters?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Gal Gadot-Varsano Date of birth April 30, 1985 Age 38 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Petah Tikva, Israel Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Jewish Current residence Between Tel Aviv, Israel, and Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, USA Current nationality American/Israeli Marital status Married to Jaron Varsano (2008) Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Gender Female Height 178 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Michael Gadot and Irit Gadot Siblings One sister (Dana Gadot) Profession Actress and model Education IDC Herzliya college (Reichman University) Native language Hebrew, fluent in English Net worth $30 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Although known as the actress who plays Wonder Woman, Gal did not always have dreams for the big screen. She entered the world of beauty pageants by 18 and won Miss Israel in 2004. Gal has since left pageantry and has stated she had never intended to win Miss Israel, with the win taking her by surprise.

Gal Gadot

Coming from humble beginnings in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gal Gadot has become one of Hollywood's favourite leading ladies. The 2017 box office hit movie Wonder Woman is widely considered her breakout role, but she is also known for her role as 'The Bishop' in Red Notice on Netflix and Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious films.

Gal Gadot's age

Born on April 30, 1985, Gal will be 38 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is Gal Gadot still married now?

The actress has been in a long-term partnership with Jaron Varsano, an Israeli film producer. They have been married since 2008 and share three children.

Gal Gadot has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Who is the ex-husband of Gal Gadot?

Jaron Varsano is sometimes referred to as Gal Gadot’s ex-husband online. However, there is no information to back up this allegation, and Gal is reportedly still happily married to Jaron in 2023.

Where did Gal Gadot meet her husband?

According to various online sources, the couple met in 2006 at a 'chakra/yoga retreat type of party' in the Israeli desert and have been together since.

Gal said of their meeting that: 'It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy — we didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other.'

How many children has Gal Gadot got?

Gal Gadot's children include three daughters: Alma, Maya, and Daniella. The actress has spoken fondly of the birthing process and told InStyle in 2022: 'I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible. But the pregnancies are hard for me — I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element.'

Besides speaking candidly about giving birth, Gal keeps her daughters' lives as private as possible. However, you can catch glimpses of the family's lives on social media, where Gal documents their special moments.

Gal Gadot’s daughters' names are Alma, Maya, and Daniella. Photo: @amazonascr on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Maya Varsano

With both parents being prominent figures in the entertainment industry, Maya's life was put under a microscope in the public eye. However, her parents try to keep their children out of the limelight, leaving limited information available.

Gal Gadot's daughters' ages

Gal Gadot's daughter Alma is her firstborn, born on November 5, 2011, and is 12 years old. Maya was born on March 19, 2017, making Maya Varsano’s age 6. Daniella is the last-born, and although her birthdate is not confirmed, Gal posted about her arrival on social media on June 29, 2021, making her two years old in 2023.

Maya Varsano’s father

Maya Varsano’s father is Jaron Varsano, who is the father of all three of Gal's children. Like his wife, Jaron does not usually discuss many details regarding their children, keeping them away from the prying lenses of the harsh public eye.

Maya Varsano's life remains mostly under wraps due to her parents' reclusive approach. As Maya ages, more information may become available about her, including whether she will follow in her famous mother's footsteps and become an actress rather than just a cameo.

