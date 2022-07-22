Who is Rozonda Thomas? Age, children, baby daddy, ethnicity, profiles, net worth

Rozonda Thomas, popular as Chilli from TLC, is an American singer, dancer, actress, and television personality. The singer became popular due to her connection with the 90s music group, TLC. But, did you know that Chilli was first a dancer before joining TLC?

Chilli of the band TLC performs at Love Supreme festival 2022 at Glynde Place on July 03, 2022 in Lewes, England. Photo: Andy Sheppard/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

The 90s girl group TLC consisted of three singers: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. The group enjoyed fame in the 90s and well into the new millennium, so they received awards and recognitions like the Million certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ). The last member to join the group was Rozonda Thomas. Check out her bio below!

Profile summary and bio

Birth name Rozonda Ocielian Thomas Known as Chilli Gender Female Date of birth February 27, 1971 Age 51 Birthplace Columbus, Georgia, U.S.A Education Benjamin Elijah Mays High School Father Abdul Ali Mother Ava Thomas Religion Seventh Day Adventist Height 4 ft 11 in (1.52 m) Weight 53 kgs (117lbs) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Occupation Singer, actress, television personality Genres R&B, pop, hip hop, soul, new jack swing, funk Years active 1991–present Labels LaFaceAristaEpic Instagram @therealChilli Facebook @officialchilli Twitter @officialchilli Net worth $8 million

How old is Rozonda Thomas?

Chilli was born on February 27, 1971, in Columbus, Georgia, U.S. As of July 2022, Rozonda Thomas' age is 51.

Chilli of TLC performs on the West Holts stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who are Rozonda Thomas' dad and mom?

Rozonda was born to Abdul Ali, a man of Bengali and Arab descent, and Ava Thomas, an African American.

She was raised by her mother and only met her father for the first time in 1996. She was 25 years old at the time.

Education

Chilli graduated from Benjamin Elijah Mays High School in 1989. Unfortunately, this is the only available information regarding her schooling.

What is Rozonda Thomas' nationality?

Chilli is an American. She was born in Columbus, Georgia, U.S.A.

Career

Before joining TLC, Chilli worked as a dancer for Damian Dame, an American R&B group active in the early 1990s. The group consisted of Bruce Edward "Damian" Broadus and Debra Jean "Deah Dame" Hurd and released hits like Exclusivity and Right Down to It.

Chilli then joined TLC in 1991, hereby replacing the founding member Crystal Jones. Lisa Lopes gave her the nickname Chilli so the group could still be named TLC.

The girl group enjoyed fame in the 90s and 2000s and released well-known hits like Waterfalls, Unpretty, Creep and the iconic No Scrubs.

The group enjoyed immense success and even became the best-selling American girl group of all time. Then, the death of Lisa Lopes forced the two remaining members to perform as a duo.

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC perform on the West Holts stage. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Solo career

Chilli kicked off her solo career in 2000. This was when she began working on her solo album, which was meant to be titled Bi-polar.

In 2012, she appeared in the music video for Tyrese's Nothing On You, and in 2016, she released Body, a single geared towards promoting her new fitness workout campaign.

Discography

Chilli has been featured in the following singles:

Dumb Dumb Dumb

Let's Just Do It

Body

Her studio albums with TLC include:

Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip (1992)

(1992) CrazySexyCool (1994)

(1994) FanMail (1999)

(1999) 3D (2002)

(2002) TLC (2017)

Acting career

The singer has also appeared in movies and television shows. The movies include: House Party 3 (1994), Hav Plenty (1997), Snow Day (2000), Love Song (2000), A Diva's Christmas Carol (2000), Ticker (2001), and Marshall (2017).

She has also acted in a couple of TV shows, including Living Single (1995), The Parkers (2004), R U the Girl (2005), Undateable (2010), and Girls Cruise (2019).

Who is Rozonda Thomas' husband?

The TLC singer has never been married before. She has, however, been in romantic relationships in the past.

One of her exes is American singer Usher. She began dating Usher in 2001 after starring in his music videos for U Got It Bad and U Remind Me. They were an item for two years before parting ways.

Who are Rozonda Thomas' children?

Chilli has one child, a son named Tron Austin. Tron was born on June 2, 1997. He is currently 25 years old. Rozonda Thomas' baby daddy is producer Dallas Austin.

How old was Chilli when she had her baby?

Chilli's son, Tron, was born in June 1997. This means that she was 26 years old when she had him

What is Chili's net worth?

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Rozonda Thomas' net worth is $8 million. Much of her net worth comes from her career with TLC.

What is Rozonda Thomas' height?

She is 4 ft 11 in tall, which translates to 1.52 meters. Her weight is 53 kgs or 117lbs.

Rozonda Thomas' profiles

Rozonda Thomas' Instagram page, @therealChilli, has over 1.1 million followers as of writing. She also has social media profiles on Facebook, and Twitter, @officialchilli.

Rozonda Thomas is an iconic singer, actress, and mother. She has come a long way, from her work with TLC to her solo career, making her an inspiration to many.

