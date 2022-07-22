Steffi van Wyk-Brink is no new name to Mzansi, especially to those that watch Survivor South Africa. She is one of the contestants in Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets and Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts. Interestingly, it is not the first time she is participating in the franchise.

Interesting facts about Steffi van Wyk-Brink, the spirited Survivor.

Source: UGC

Steffi van Wyk-Brink is Survivor South Africa's own Lara Croft. She is a fitness model, athlete and entrepreneur who represented Namibia, her country, at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. She also participated in the Miss World Sport 2015. It is interesting how she finds the perfect balance between sports and pageantry. Steffi van Wyk-Brink's biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's profile summary and bio

Full name Steffi van Wyk Date of birth 23rd October 1991 Age 30 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Otjiwarongo, Namibia Nationality Namibian Current residence Glen Austin, Midrand Height in cm 175 cm Height in feet 5 ft 9 in Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Occupation Beauty pageant titleholder Title Miss Namibia 2015 Major competitions Miss Namibia 2015, Miss World 2015 (winner), Miss World Sport(Unplaced) Marital status Married Spouse Clint Brink Instagram Facebook

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's age

She was born on 23rd October 1991 in Otjiwarongo, Namibia. As of July 2022, she is thirty years old.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's education

Steffi went to Jan Mohr Secondary School in Windhoek. Later, she relocated to South Africa for further education.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's career

After her university education, Steffi relocated to Namibia. She became a sports organizer and a part-time fitness instructor at Jan Mohr Secondary School, her former high school. However, her contract ended in August 2015 and was never renewed. Therefore, she switched gears to prepare for her title as Miss Namibia 2015.

Miss Namibia 2015

In August 2015, Steffi competed for the title of Miss Namibia during the beauty pageant held in Windhoek. She won and was crowned Miss Namibia in 2015. She also represented her country at the Miss World 2015 pageantry.

Sports

Besides beauty and pageantry, Van Wyk is also passionate about fitness and bodybuilding. Currently, she is a bodybuilder and fitness and health instructor. She also co-owns Brink Fit, a sports, fitness, and wellness company.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's husband

Is Steffi van Wyk-Brink married? Yes! She is married to Clint Brink, who is an actor. He is famous for his roles in Lockdown Heights, Ellen: Die storie van Ellen Pakkies and King Dog. He has also featured in Binnelanders.

Clint and Steffi got married in 2016, and Steffi graced her fairytale wedding in a gorgeous mermaid-style gown. They have been together since then, and there are no records of them having children. The two seem to enjoy their company before creating miniature versions of themselves.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's height

How tall is Steffi van Wyk-Brink? The fitness fanatic is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's net worth

Steffi is a fitness entrepreneur. She seems to be making a killing since the industry is lucrative in South Africa. However, accurate details about her net worth are not available to the public.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's profile

You could connect with her through her social media platforms:

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's Twitter account does not exist.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's facts

These are some of the facts about the fitness fanatic. Most of them are beliefs she subscribes to and how they impact her personality.

1. Marriage is an endurance race

Steffi believes that marriage is not as glam and glitz as most people make it look. Instead, it involves a lot of introspection and being your spouse's mirror. It also entails constantly working on yourself and not trying to blame your spouse for your shortcomings.

2. Love languages

Wyk does not conform to the conventional system of love languages. Her strongest love language is acts of kindness. However, she enjoys physical touch, small gifts of appreciation and spending quality time with her lover.

3. She loves fashion

How fashionable is the fitness fanatic?

Source: UGC

Fashion is Steffi's hidden talent. She owns a fashion line, although she has not started marketing it yet. She loves seeing people clothed in class and elegance.

4. She abides by fitness

When asked about attaining the perfect summer body, Wyk insists that the goal is achieved by chiselling your body in winter. She encourages everyone to prioritize physical activity regardless of the time of the year.

5. It is not her first time on Survivor South Africa

Steffi van Wyk-Brink's feature in Survivor South Africa season 9 is a rare occurrence. Rarely do former contestants get a second chance to compete in the best show. Hers is a dream come true.

6. She came to the show prepared

During an interview before the show's debut, Wyk revealed she had a strategy; to try and lay low. She stated her intentions to make as many friends, be present and enjoy the ride.

7. Her first feature in the show was a lesson

Even though one might argue that she regrets her first feature in the show, that is not the case. Wyk learnt that she would have performed better had she trusted herself, her gut feeling and her choices.

8. Her biggest threats were Dante and PK

Wyk admitted that Dante and PK were her biggest threats during the show. She was not intimidated by what they were capable of doing but by the thought of not knowing their personalities.

9. Make-up and beauty?

Steffi is also passionate about body care and being healthy. Her tips on make-up include taking off make-up and brushing your hair and teeth before going to bed. She also encourages ladies to take care of their hair using natural oils.

10. Tips for picking outfits for the show

Her love for comfort dictates Steffi's style. Therefore, while picking outfits for the show, she ensured they were warm and comfortable.

Steffi van Wyk-Brink grew up on a farm and believes anyone can reach their full potential when they work hard and persevere through adversity. She describes herself as tough; therefore, it is not by chance she is in the fitness industry and lives by a solid moral compass.

